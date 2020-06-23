3955 Via Holgura

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Beautiful, newly renovated three bed room townhouse located in Montemar complex/Carmel Valley, San Diego is available for rent. Walking distance to Carmel Creek Elementary School, Solana Pacific Elementary School, Carmel Valley Middle School and Torrey Pines High School. Convenient for shopping at Del Mar Heights Plaza and Piazza Carmel Plaza.

