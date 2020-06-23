All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

3955 Via Holgura

3955 via Holgura · No Longer Available
Location

3955 via Holgura, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Three bed room townhouse in Carmel Valley - Property Id: 100054

Beautiful, newly renovated three bed room townhouse located in Montemar complex/Carmel Valley, San Diego is available for rent. Walking distance to Carmel Creek Elementary School, Solana Pacific Elementary School, Carmel Valley Middle School and Torrey Pines High School. Convenient for shopping at Del Mar Heights Plaza and Piazza Carmel Plaza.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100054
Property Id 100054

(RLNE4704863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955 Via Holgura have any available units?
3955 Via Holgura doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3955 Via Holgura have?
Some of 3955 Via Holgura's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3955 Via Holgura currently offering any rent specials?
3955 Via Holgura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 Via Holgura pet-friendly?
Yes, 3955 Via Holgura is pet friendly.
Does 3955 Via Holgura offer parking?
No, 3955 Via Holgura does not offer parking.
Does 3955 Via Holgura have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3955 Via Holgura offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 Via Holgura have a pool?
No, 3955 Via Holgura does not have a pool.
Does 3955 Via Holgura have accessible units?
No, 3955 Via Holgura does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 Via Holgura have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3955 Via Holgura has units with dishwashers.
