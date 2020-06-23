3955 Via Holgura

Amenities
Three bed room townhouse in Carmel Valley - Property Id: 100054
Beautiful, newly renovated three bed room townhouse located in Montemar complex/Carmel Valley, San Diego is available for rent. Walking distance to Carmel Creek Elementary School, Solana Pacific Elementary School, Carmel Valley Middle School and Torrey Pines High School. Convenient for shopping at Del Mar Heights Plaza and Piazza Carmel Plaza.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100054
Property Id 100054
(RLNE4704863)