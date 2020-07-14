All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Avino

5040 Camino San Fermin · (858) 212-0108
Location

5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA 92130
North City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 274 · Avail. Aug 21

$3,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1109 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 158 · Avail. Jul 25

$3,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Unit 153 · Avail. Aug 2

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 166 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 150 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Unit 187 · Avail. Jul 25

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Unit 074 · Avail. Sep 5

$3,605

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avino.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
sauna
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
game room
internet access
internet cafe
pool table
Avino features one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Pacific Highlands Ranch with top of the line features and amenities. Centrally located to top district schools, industry and entertainment, this 14-acre green-friendly community offers parks with trails, a dog run, play and barbeque areas, and scenic vistas. Residents will enjoy a private clubhouse, direct access garages, a state of the art fitness center and large resort-style pool and spa with cabanas.

Close to everything you love to taste, smell, feel, touch – beautiful sandy beaches, the thrill of the horse races, craft breweries and upscale movie theaters, on-trend boutiques, yoga studios and high end grocery shopping. Appreciate farm to table, Del Mar festivals, golf and family time. You deserve it.

Are you looking for an apartment for rent in Pacific Highlands? Contact our friendly, professional office staff for more information today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avino have any available units?
Avino has 10 units available starting at $3,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Avino have?
Some of Avino's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avino currently offering any rent specials?
Avino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avino pet-friendly?
Yes, Avino is pet friendly.
Does Avino offer parking?
Yes, Avino offers parking.
Does Avino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avino have a pool?
Yes, Avino has a pool.
Does Avino have accessible units?
No, Avino does not have accessible units.
Does Avino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avino has units with dishwashers.
