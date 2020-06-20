Rent Calculator
3742 33rd Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM
1 of 1
3742 33rd Street
3742 33rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3742 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park
Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 2 full bath, fireplace, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, over-the-range microwave, skylights, walk-in closet.
(RLNE4778177)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3742 33rd Street have any available units?
3742 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3742 33rd Street have?
Some of 3742 33rd Street's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3742 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3742 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3742 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3742 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3742 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 3742 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 3742 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3742 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3742 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 3742 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3742 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3742 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3742 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3742 33rd Street has units with dishwashers.
