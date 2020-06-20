All apartments in San Diego
3742 33rd Street

3742 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3742 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
2 bedroom 2 full bath, fireplace, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, over-the-range microwave, skylights, walk-in closet.

(RLNE4778177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3742 33rd Street have any available units?
3742 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3742 33rd Street have?
Some of 3742 33rd Street's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3742 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3742 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3742 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3742 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3742 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 3742 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 3742 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3742 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3742 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 3742 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3742 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3742 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3742 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3742 33rd Street has units with dishwashers.
