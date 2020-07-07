All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 19 2019 at 6:02 AM

3709 Ray St

3709 Ray Street · No Longer Available
Location

3709 Ray Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Mike Althof with Hunter & Maddox International, Inc. is the OFFICIAL LISTING AGENT. Contact Mike Althof 619.417.5766 mike.althof@gmail.com for Availability, Current Status and all Property Inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Ray St have any available units?
3709 Ray St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 Ray St have?
Some of 3709 Ray St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Ray St currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Ray St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Ray St pet-friendly?
No, 3709 Ray St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3709 Ray St offer parking?
Yes, 3709 Ray St offers parking.
Does 3709 Ray St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3709 Ray St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Ray St have a pool?
No, 3709 Ray St does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Ray St have accessible units?
No, 3709 Ray St does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Ray St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 Ray St has units with dishwashers.

