Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3696 Bellingham Ave
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3696 Bellingham Ave
3696 Bellingham Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3696 Bellingham Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Showings to begin on 7/8. Email Ashlee@MiddletonGroupSD.com for showing dates, times, and any questions you may have regarding the property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3696 Bellingham Ave have any available units?
3696 Bellingham Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3696 Bellingham Ave have?
Some of 3696 Bellingham Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3696 Bellingham Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3696 Bellingham Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3696 Bellingham Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3696 Bellingham Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3696 Bellingham Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3696 Bellingham Ave offers parking.
Does 3696 Bellingham Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3696 Bellingham Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3696 Bellingham Ave have a pool?
No, 3696 Bellingham Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3696 Bellingham Ave have accessible units?
No, 3696 Bellingham Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3696 Bellingham Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3696 Bellingham Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
