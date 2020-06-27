3650 Indiana Street

Amenities
3650 Indiana St.
San Diego, CA 92103
____________________________
Available 07/15/2019
____________________________
DETAILS:
•1 bedroom/1 bathroom downstairs apartment
• $1,395 per month
• $1,300 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!
• 6 month initial lease
FEATURES:
• NEWLY REFINISHED hardwood flooring throughout
• Small area for gardening or plants
• Vintage built-ins and kitchen!
• Newly tiled bathroom surround around
• NEW stove and refrigerator included
• Adorable 4-unit property
• Located in Hillcrest with easy access to freeways and local eateries and BALBOA PARK!
• Refrigerator and stove included
• Coin-operated laundry onsite
• Public transportation nearby
APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 7/15/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.