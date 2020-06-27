All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:29 AM

3214 Norzel Dr

3214 Norzel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3214 Norzel Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
$2,775 -Spacious 1 story open floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath, cathedral ceilings 1820 sq. ft. with double fire place, central heat, A/C, dishwasher and refrigerator,washer/ dryer hook ups, , covered patio, deck, 2 car garage plus storage block long street
Great location easy access to all freeways Mission Bay, beaches Pacific Beach,
,La Jolla, Downtown, golf courses. Mt Acadia Neighborhood Park
private and public schools including Holmes Elementary School
- Balboa Shopping Center
-Clairemont Athletic Area and entrance to Tecolote Canyon.
Nonsmokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 Norzel Dr have any available units?
3214 Norzel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 Norzel Dr have?
Some of 3214 Norzel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 Norzel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Norzel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Norzel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 Norzel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3214 Norzel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3214 Norzel Dr offers parking.
Does 3214 Norzel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3214 Norzel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Norzel Dr have a pool?
No, 3214 Norzel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3214 Norzel Dr have accessible units?
No, 3214 Norzel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Norzel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3214 Norzel Dr has units with dishwashers.
