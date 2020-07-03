Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3145 Hugo Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3145 Hugo Street
3145 Hugo Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3145 Hugo Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3145 Hugo Street have any available units?
3145 Hugo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3145 Hugo Street have?
Some of 3145 Hugo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3145 Hugo Street currently offering any rent specials?
3145 Hugo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 Hugo Street pet-friendly?
No, 3145 Hugo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3145 Hugo Street offer parking?
Yes, 3145 Hugo Street offers parking.
Does 3145 Hugo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3145 Hugo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 Hugo Street have a pool?
No, 3145 Hugo Street does not have a pool.
Does 3145 Hugo Street have accessible units?
No, 3145 Hugo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 Hugo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3145 Hugo Street has units with dishwashers.
