Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel carpet oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving fire pit online portal

Designed to inspire, Ocean Air is a collection of townhome-style residences located in the desirable Torrey Hills neighborhood of San Diego. This luxurious Southern California community delivers a whole new level of design & functionality, accented by Mediterranean architecture, and beautiful indoor & outdoor gathering spaces. Sophisticated interior finishes welcome you home, while proximity to a variety of shopping, dining & entertainment and award winning school districts urge you to explore your surroundings. At Ocean Air, a brand-new living experience awaits.



Ocean Air Apartments in San Diego, CA offers unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that include breathtaking city & coastal views, award-winning Del Mar Unified & San Dieguito Unified School Districts Within Walking Distance, and Sunset Lounge with Outdoor Kitchen & Fire-Pit just to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents.



