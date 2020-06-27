All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

3134 41st St

3134 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3134 41st Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3134 41st St Available 07/15/19 Cute 2 bedroom house, with hardwood floors & washer/dryer hook ups - Cute 2 bedroom house, with hardwood floors & washer/dryer hook ups

CAT OR SMALL DOG ALLOWED UPON APPROVAL AND WITH PET DEPOSIT.

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92105

(RLNE5000344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3134 41st St have any available units?
3134 41st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3134 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
3134 41st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 41st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3134 41st St is pet friendly.
Does 3134 41st St offer parking?
No, 3134 41st St does not offer parking.
Does 3134 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3134 41st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 41st St have a pool?
No, 3134 41st St does not have a pool.
Does 3134 41st St have accessible units?
No, 3134 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 41st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3134 41st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3134 41st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3134 41st St does not have units with air conditioning.
