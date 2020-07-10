295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23

Amenities

Remodeled 2 BD, 1.5 BA Condo in a Gated San Ysidro Community! Parking Included!!! - Nicely remodeled condo in a gated San Ysidro community on the second floor.



This Condo Includes:



-Gated Community

-Private Balcony

-Designated Parking

-Two Bedrooms

-One and a Half Bath

-Storage Closet in Hallway

-Storage Closet in Kitchen

-Fridge

-Stove

-Microwave

-Dishwasher

-Washer/Dryer on Site



Lease Term: 1 Year



Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Phone and Cable

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Trash, Sewer



NO Smoking allowed in this property

NO pets



Apply for this property online at: http://adventmgmt.com



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Advent Property Management (DRE Lic #01831810)

Agent: Craig Everett

Email: craigaeverett@gmail.com ( email inquiries only please )



No Pets Allowed



