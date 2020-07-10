All apartments in San Diego
295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23

295 Sycamore Road · No Longer Available
Location

295 Sycamore Road, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled 2 BD, 1.5 BA Condo in a Gated San Ysidro Community! Parking Included!!! - Nicely remodeled condo in a gated San Ysidro community on the second floor.

This Condo Includes:

-Gated Community
-Private Balcony
-Designated Parking
-Two Bedrooms
-One and a Half Bath
-Storage Closet in Hallway
-Storage Closet in Kitchen
-Fridge
-Stove
-Microwave
-Dishwasher
-Washer/Dryer on Site

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Phone and Cable
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Trash, Sewer

NO Smoking allowed in this property
NO pets

Apply for this property online at: http://adventmgmt.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management (DRE Lic #01831810)
Agent: Craig Everett
Email: craigaeverett@gmail.com ( email inquiries only please )

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23 have any available units?
295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23 have?
Some of 295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23 currently offering any rent specials?
295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23 pet-friendly?
No, 295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23 offer parking?
Yes, 295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23 offers parking.
Does 295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23 have a pool?
No, 295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23 does not have a pool.
Does 295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23 have accessible units?
No, 295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23 has units with dishwashers.

