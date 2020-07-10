295 Sycamore Rd Unit 23

Amenities
Remodeled 2 BD, 1.5 BA Condo in a Gated San Ysidro Community! Parking Included!!! - Nicely remodeled condo in a gated San Ysidro community on the second floor.
This Condo Includes:
-Gated Community
-Private Balcony
-Designated Parking
-Two Bedrooms
-One and a Half Bath
-Storage Closet in Hallway
-Storage Closet in Kitchen
-Fridge
-Stove
-Microwave
-Dishwasher
-Washer/Dryer on Site
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Phone and Cable
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Trash, Sewer
NO Smoking allowed in this property
NO pets
Apply for this property online at: http://adventmgmt.com
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management (DRE Lic #01831810)
Agent: Craig Everett
Email: craigaeverett@gmail.com ( email inquiries only please )
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5803346)