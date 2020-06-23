2930 Frankel Way

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home with view!!
This home offers a large, bright eat in kitchen with direct access to the large backyard.
Living room with large picture window and wood burning fire place.
Three generous bedrooms include the master bedroom with ensuite.
Freshly painted interior with newer neutral carpet throughout.
Large two car attached garage with work bench.
Landscape services included.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/843203?source=marketing
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $44, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.