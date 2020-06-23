All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2930 Frankel Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2930 Frankel Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2930 Frankel Way

2930 Frankel Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2930 Frankel Way, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home with view!!
This home offers a large, bright eat in kitchen with direct access to the large backyard.
Living room with large picture window and wood burning fire place.
Three generous bedrooms include the master bedroom with ensuite.
Freshly painted interior with newer neutral carpet throughout.
Large two car attached garage with work bench.
Landscape services included.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/843203?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $44, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 Frankel Way have any available units?
2930 Frankel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 Frankel Way have?
Some of 2930 Frankel Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 Frankel Way currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Frankel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Frankel Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2930 Frankel Way is pet friendly.
Does 2930 Frankel Way offer parking?
Yes, 2930 Frankel Way offers parking.
Does 2930 Frankel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 Frankel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Frankel Way have a pool?
No, 2930 Frankel Way does not have a pool.
Does 2930 Frankel Way have accessible units?
No, 2930 Frankel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Frankel Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 Frankel Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University