2930 Frankel Way

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home with view!!

This home offers a large, bright eat in kitchen with direct access to the large backyard.

Living room with large picture window and wood burning fire place.

Three generous bedrooms include the master bedroom with ensuite.

Freshly painted interior with newer neutral carpet throughout.

Large two car attached garage with work bench.

Landscape services included.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $44, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

