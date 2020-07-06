2870 Myrtle Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access new construction

Safely view this unit TODAY on a self guided tour or follow the link for a virtual tour.



Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HxLEHWeTiBp



Beautiful, highly upgraded, brand new construction, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of North Park.



Open floor plan with large bedrooms, wood like flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, upgraded lighting fixtures, large walk in shower, and large open windows that allow in tons of natural light. You do not want to miss the opportunity to be the first to live in this unit.



Only on-street parking available. No pets accepted.

Utilities included in 1 low price of $200 per month and this is Electric, Gas, Water, Internet, and Trash.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.