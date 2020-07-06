All apartments in San Diego
2870 Myrtle Avenue

2870 Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2870 Myrtle Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
Safely view this unit TODAY on a self guided tour or follow the link for a virtual tour.

Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HxLEHWeTiBp

Beautiful, highly upgraded, brand new construction, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of North Park.

Open floor plan with large bedrooms, wood like flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, upgraded lighting fixtures, large walk in shower, and large open windows that allow in tons of natural light. You do not want to miss the opportunity to be the first to live in this unit.

Only on-street parking available. No pets accepted.
Utilities included in 1 low price of $200 per month and this is Electric, Gas, Water, Internet, and Trash.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2870 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
2870 Myrtle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2870 Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 2870 Myrtle Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2870 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2870 Myrtle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2870 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2870 Myrtle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2870 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
No, 2870 Myrtle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2870 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2870 Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2870 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 2870 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2870 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2870 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2870 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2870 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

