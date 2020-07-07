2618 Juan Street #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Be swept away to your Old Town Spanish Hacienda



Live in the festive One bedroom, One bath renovated and preserved condo located in Old Town San Diego. Central to downtown, Airport, USD, Museums, Theater and more.



Small quaint complex with gated courtyard entry. Completely furnished with beautiful authentic furnishings. and artistic design. Authentic distressed tile flooring. Updated kitchen with solid surface counters and all appliances included. Crackling gas Fireplace and Washer/Dryer in unit. Large Master bedroom with Traditional Four-post bed and walk-in closet. Spacious bath with tile counter-tops and full size tub/shower. Tranquil private patio with bubbling water fountain and lounging space perfect to entertain or unwind . One year lease. Underground secured parking with additional storage available.



Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet with owner Approval and additional deposit. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.



Walking distance to beautiful and Scenic Old Town Theater, Restaurants, Shops, Trolley and more. Freeway access close by.



Professionally Managed by McDade Realty Group- DRE #01247165

Email SDRentpros@gmail.com or Call/Text 619 884-0906 for more info.