Last updated April 12 2019 at 11:45 PM

2618 Juan Street #1

2618 Juan St · No Longer Available
Location

2618 Juan St, San Diego, CA 92110
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Be swept away to your Old Town Spanish Hacienda

Live in the festive One bedroom, One bath renovated and preserved condo located in Old Town San Diego. Central to downtown, Airport, USD, Museums, Theater and more.

Small quaint complex with gated courtyard entry. Completely furnished with beautiful authentic furnishings. and artistic design. Authentic distressed tile flooring. Updated kitchen with solid surface counters and all appliances included. Crackling gas Fireplace and Washer/Dryer in unit. Large Master bedroom with Traditional Four-post bed and walk-in closet. Spacious bath with tile counter-tops and full size tub/shower. Tranquil private patio with bubbling water fountain and lounging space perfect to entertain or unwind . One year lease. Underground secured parking with additional storage available.

Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet with owner Approval and additional deposit. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Walking distance to beautiful and Scenic Old Town Theater, Restaurants, Shops, Trolley and more. Freeway access close by.

Professionally Managed by McDade Realty Group- DRE #01247165
Email SDRentpros@gmail.com or Call/Text 619 884-0906 for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 Juan Street #1 have any available units?
2618 Juan Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 Juan Street #1 have?
Some of 2618 Juan Street #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 Juan Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Juan Street #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 Juan Street #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2618 Juan Street #1 is pet friendly.
Does 2618 Juan Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 2618 Juan Street #1 offers parking.
Does 2618 Juan Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2618 Juan Street #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 Juan Street #1 have a pool?
No, 2618 Juan Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2618 Juan Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 2618 Juan Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 Juan Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2618 Juan Street #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

