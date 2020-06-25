All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:24 AM

2363 Hanford Dr.

2363 Hanford Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2363 Hanford Dr, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$2,900 - 4 Bed 2 Bath House in Linda Vista - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house recently renovated and upgraded in Linda Vista. Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, granite floors in the bathrooms. Open Living Room leads to the Backyard perfect for entertaining!

Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and more!

$2,900/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2363-Hanford-Dr

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE4902705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2363 Hanford Dr. have any available units?
2363 Hanford Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2363 Hanford Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2363 Hanford Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2363 Hanford Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2363 Hanford Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2363 Hanford Dr. offer parking?
No, 2363 Hanford Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2363 Hanford Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2363 Hanford Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2363 Hanford Dr. have a pool?
No, 2363 Hanford Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2363 Hanford Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2363 Hanford Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2363 Hanford Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2363 Hanford Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2363 Hanford Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2363 Hanford Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
