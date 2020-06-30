All apartments in San Diego
1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249
Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:07 AM

1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249

1935 Avenida Del Mexico · No Longer Available
Location

1935 Avenida Del Mexico, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
CLEAN UNIT- READY FOR MOVE IN- KITCHEN FEATURES GLEAMING GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH REFRIGERATOR-STOVE-MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER INCLUDED-TILE FLOORING-COZY CARPET THROUGHOUT THE LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOMS-BATHROOMS FEATURE GRANITE VANITIES WITH DECORATIVE MIRRORS-TUBS-TILE FLOORS-CLOSE TO SCHOOLS- FREEWAY-TRANSPORTATION-SHOPPING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 have any available units?
1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 have?
Some of 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 pet-friendly?
No, 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 offer parking?
No, 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 does not offer parking.
Does 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 have a pool?
Yes, 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 has a pool.
Does 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 have accessible units?
No, 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 has units with dishwashers.

