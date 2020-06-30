1935 Avenida Del Mexico, San Diego, CA 92154 Nestor
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
CLEAN UNIT- READY FOR MOVE IN- KITCHEN FEATURES GLEAMING GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH REFRIGERATOR-STOVE-MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER INCLUDED-TILE FLOORING-COZY CARPET THROUGHOUT THE LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOMS-BATHROOMS FEATURE GRANITE VANITIES WITH DECORATIVE MIRRORS-TUBS-TILE FLOORS-CLOSE TO SCHOOLS- FREEWAY-TRANSPORTATION-SHOPPING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 have any available units?
1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 have?
Some of 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Avenida Del Mexico #249 is not currently offering any rent specials.