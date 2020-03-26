Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17523 Fairlie Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
17523 Fairlie Road
17523 Fairlie Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
17523 Fairlie Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17523 Fairlie Road have any available units?
17523 Fairlie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17523 Fairlie Road have?
Some of 17523 Fairlie Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17523 Fairlie Road currently offering any rent specials?
17523 Fairlie Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17523 Fairlie Road pet-friendly?
No, 17523 Fairlie Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 17523 Fairlie Road offer parking?
No, 17523 Fairlie Road does not offer parking.
Does 17523 Fairlie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17523 Fairlie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17523 Fairlie Road have a pool?
Yes, 17523 Fairlie Road has a pool.
Does 17523 Fairlie Road have accessible units?
No, 17523 Fairlie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17523 Fairlie Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17523 Fairlie Road has units with dishwashers.
