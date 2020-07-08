All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17195 W Bernardo Dr 207
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

17195 W Bernardo Dr 207

17195 West Bernardo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17195 West Bernardo Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 have any available units?
17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 have?
Some of 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 currently offering any rent specials?
17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 pet-friendly?
No, 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 offer parking?
No, 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 does not offer parking.
Does 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 have a pool?
Yes, 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 has a pool.
Does 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 have accessible units?
No, 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd
San Diego, CA 92131
Elan Beachlofts
852 Chalcedony Street
San Diego, CA 92109
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University