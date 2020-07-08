Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17195 W Bernardo Dr 207
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM
17195 W Bernardo Dr 207
17195 West Bernardo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
17195 West Bernardo Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 have any available units?
17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 have?
Some of 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 currently offering any rent specials?
17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 pet-friendly?
No, 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 offer parking?
No, 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 does not offer parking.
Does 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 have a pool?
Yes, 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 has a pool.
Does 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 have accessible units?
No, 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17195 W Bernardo Dr 207 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
