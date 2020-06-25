All apartments in San Diego
14804 Satanas St.
14804 Satanas St.

14804 Satanas Street · No Longer Available
Location

14804 Satanas Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Beautiful 4 bd Penasquitos Home w/Pool, Solar, And AC!!! 92129 - Come and see this amazing home in Rancho Penasquitos!

This large, 2-story home is located on an oversized lot with a huge back yard. Enjoy the heated pool (pool service included), play in the grass (Fresh sod to be laid in back yard ---yard service included), or relax on the large deck overlooking the hillside!

The spacious home offers a tiled living area downstairs and newly carpeted upstairs (high-quality carpet). Beautiful laminate has been newly installed in the master bathroom area as well as one of the bedrooms.

The hot summer days will still be pleasant inside with newer, dual-paned windows and sliders throughout as well as a new air-conditioning system. Don't have to worry much about the energy bills with the solar panels that come with the home! (Tenant will still be responsible for the annual "True-up" settling with energy provider).

You will love this property!

Tenant responsible for all utilities.
1-yr lease.
No pets allowed.
Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see 858-505-1300.
92129

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4790965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14804 Satanas St. have any available units?
14804 Satanas St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14804 Satanas St. have?
Some of 14804 Satanas St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14804 Satanas St. currently offering any rent specials?
14804 Satanas St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14804 Satanas St. pet-friendly?
No, 14804 Satanas St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14804 Satanas St. offer parking?
No, 14804 Satanas St. does not offer parking.
Does 14804 Satanas St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14804 Satanas St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14804 Satanas St. have a pool?
Yes, 14804 Satanas St. has a pool.
Does 14804 Satanas St. have accessible units?
No, 14804 Satanas St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14804 Satanas St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14804 Satanas St. does not have units with dishwashers.
