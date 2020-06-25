14804 Satanas St.

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bd Penasquitos Home w/Pool, Solar, And AC!!! 92129 - Come and see this amazing home in Rancho Penasquitos!



This large, 2-story home is located on an oversized lot with a huge back yard. Enjoy the heated pool (pool service included), play in the grass (Fresh sod to be laid in back yard ---yard service included), or relax on the large deck overlooking the hillside!



The spacious home offers a tiled living area downstairs and newly carpeted upstairs (high-quality carpet). Beautiful laminate has been newly installed in the master bathroom area as well as one of the bedrooms.



The hot summer days will still be pleasant inside with newer, dual-paned windows and sliders throughout as well as a new air-conditioning system. Don't have to worry much about the energy bills with the solar panels that come with the home! (Tenant will still be responsible for the annual "True-up" settling with energy provider).



You will love this property!



Tenant responsible for all utilities.

1-yr lease.

No pets allowed.

Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see 858-505-1300.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



(RLNE4790965)