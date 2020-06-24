Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
14025 Chestnut Hill Lane
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:38 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14025 Chestnut Hill Lane
14025 Chestnut Hill Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
14025 Chestnut Hill Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane have any available units?
14025 Chestnut Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane have?
Some of 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14025 Chestnut Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University