14025 Chestnut Hill Lane
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:38 AM

14025 Chestnut Hill Lane

14025 Chestnut Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14025 Chestnut Hill Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane have any available units?
14025 Chestnut Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane have?
Some of 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14025 Chestnut Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14025 Chestnut Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
