13049 Caminito Mar Villa

Enjoy living in this beautiful Sea Village Townhome, 1950+ square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large front patio w/ocean views, newly designed backyard patio w/seating, dining and BBQ. Home has central AC & heating, Wolf stove/oven, Bosch DW, laundry room, 2 car att. garage, and large screen TV in living room. Walk to restaurants, beach, or hike one of the many nearby trails. Comm. pool, spa & Tennis. Booked 7/1/19-10/31/19-available again Feb. 1st 2020 for $5000/month- 3 month minimum.