Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

13049 Caminito Mar Villa

13049 Caminito Mar Villa · No Longer Available
Location

13049 Caminito Mar Villa, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Enjoy living in this beautiful Sea Village Townhome, 1950+ square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large front patio w/ocean views, newly designed backyard patio w/seating, dining and BBQ. Home has central AC & heating, Wolf stove/oven, Bosch DW, laundry room, 2 car att. garage, and large screen TV in living room. Walk to restaurants, beach, or hike one of the many nearby trails. Comm. pool, spa & Tennis. Booked 7/1/19-10/31/19-available again Feb. 1st 2020 for $5000/month- 3 month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13049 Caminito Mar Villa have any available units?
13049 Caminito Mar Villa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13049 Caminito Mar Villa have?
Some of 13049 Caminito Mar Villa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13049 Caminito Mar Villa currently offering any rent specials?
13049 Caminito Mar Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13049 Caminito Mar Villa pet-friendly?
No, 13049 Caminito Mar Villa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13049 Caminito Mar Villa offer parking?
Yes, 13049 Caminito Mar Villa offers parking.
Does 13049 Caminito Mar Villa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13049 Caminito Mar Villa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13049 Caminito Mar Villa have a pool?
Yes, 13049 Caminito Mar Villa has a pool.
Does 13049 Caminito Mar Villa have accessible units?
No, 13049 Caminito Mar Villa does not have accessible units.
Does 13049 Caminito Mar Villa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13049 Caminito Mar Villa has units with dishwashers.
