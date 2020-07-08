All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13036 JICAMA TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13036 JICAMA TER
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:10 PM

13036 JICAMA TER

13036 Jicama Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13036 Jicama Terrace, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Airoso Townhouse with two Bedrooms PLUS Large Loft! Great Carmel Valley Location with Resort Like Amenities. Modern Kitchen with Granite and Upgraded Tile Flooring. Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer included. 2 Car Garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13036 JICAMA TER have any available units?
13036 JICAMA TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13036 JICAMA TER have?
Some of 13036 JICAMA TER's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13036 JICAMA TER currently offering any rent specials?
13036 JICAMA TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13036 JICAMA TER pet-friendly?
No, 13036 JICAMA TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13036 JICAMA TER offer parking?
Yes, 13036 JICAMA TER offers parking.
Does 13036 JICAMA TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13036 JICAMA TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13036 JICAMA TER have a pool?
Yes, 13036 JICAMA TER has a pool.
Does 13036 JICAMA TER have accessible units?
No, 13036 JICAMA TER does not have accessible units.
Does 13036 JICAMA TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13036 JICAMA TER has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University