13036 JICAMA TER

13036 Jicama Terrace, San Diego, CA 92130 Carmel Valley
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Airoso Townhouse with two Bedrooms PLUS Large Loft! Great Carmel Valley Location with Resort Like Amenities. Modern Kitchen with Granite and Upgraded Tile Flooring. Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer included. 2 Car Garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
