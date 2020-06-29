12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146

Amenities

2BR +Office 2.5BA / Bernardo Heights Townhome - Freshly Paint, New Flooring, New Washer/Dryer & Fridge, Pet Friendly - ***AVAILABLE NOW****



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**



Located in Bernardo Heights



Complex: Las Brisas



12520 Paseo Lucido #146

San Diego, CA 92128



CROSS STREETS: Bernardo Heights Parkway



3 Bedroom

2.5 Bathroom

Estimated 1518 sqft

2 Story Townhome - End Unit

1 Car Attached Garage



**New Paint**

**New Flooring**



New Refrigerator

Stove/Oven-Electric

New Microwave

Dishwasher

Black & Stainless Steel Appliances

New Granite Countertops

New Sink Bar

New Refinished Cabinetry

Tile Kitchen Floor

Back Patio



Freshly Painted

New Carpet

New Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Room and Dining Room

Tile Flooring in Bathrooms

Fireplace in Living Room - Gas

Ceiling Fan in Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room to 2nd Floor Loft

Large Skylight

Master Bedroom on First Floor

LARGE Closet in Master Bed

Double Sink in Master Bathroom

Vinyl Tile Flooring in the Master Bathroom

2nd Bedroom on 1st Floor

3rd Bedroom is Loft Style on 2nd floor with attached Full Bath

New AC & Heat

Nest Thermostat

New Washer & Dryer

1 Car Attached Garage



COMPLEX FEATURES:

**Tenants must go to HOA to get signed up for Community Amenities**

Guest Parking

Private Park Access

Club House

Gym

Tennis Court

2 Pools

Spa

Ping Pong

Tenants get access in Bernando Heights Community



CLOSE TO:

Bernardo Heights Plaza

Grocery Stores

Restaurants

Shopping



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone

Water/Sewer



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2475.00



PET INFORMATION:

2 Pets - Cat or Dog - any size

Pet Deposit $250

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE5434611)