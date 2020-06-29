All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146

12520 Paseo Lucido · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12520 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
2BR +Office 2.5BA / Bernardo Heights Townhome - Freshly Paint, New Flooring, New Washer/Dryer & Fridge, Pet Friendly - ***AVAILABLE NOW****

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

Located in Bernardo Heights

Complex: Las Brisas

12520 Paseo Lucido #146
San Diego, CA 92128

CROSS STREETS: Bernardo Heights Parkway

3 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1518 sqft
2 Story Townhome - End Unit
1 Car Attached Garage

**New Paint**
**New Flooring**

New Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Electric
New Microwave
Dishwasher
Black & Stainless Steel Appliances
New Granite Countertops
New Sink Bar
New Refinished Cabinetry
Tile Kitchen Floor
Back Patio

Freshly Painted
New Carpet
New Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Room and Dining Room
Tile Flooring in Bathrooms
Fireplace in Living Room - Gas
Ceiling Fan in Dining Room
Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room to 2nd Floor Loft
Large Skylight
Master Bedroom on First Floor
LARGE Closet in Master Bed
Double Sink in Master Bathroom
Vinyl Tile Flooring in the Master Bathroom
2nd Bedroom on 1st Floor
3rd Bedroom is Loft Style on 2nd floor with attached Full Bath
New AC & Heat
Nest Thermostat
New Washer & Dryer
1 Car Attached Garage

COMPLEX FEATURES:
**Tenants must go to HOA to get signed up for Community Amenities**
Guest Parking
Private Park Access
Club House
Gym
Tennis Court
2 Pools
Spa
Ping Pong
Tenants get access in Bernando Heights Community

CLOSE TO:
Bernardo Heights Plaza
Grocery Stores
Restaurants
Shopping

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
Water/Sewer

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2475.00

PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets - Cat or Dog - any size
Pet Deposit $250
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5434611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146 have any available units?
12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146 have?
Some of 12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146 currently offering any rent specials?
12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146 is pet friendly.
Does 12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146 offer parking?
Yes, 12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146 offers parking.
Does 12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146 have a pool?
Yes, 12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146 has a pool.
Does 12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146 have accessible units?
No, 12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146 does not have accessible units.
Does 12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University