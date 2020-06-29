12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146

Amenities
2BR +Office 2.5BA / Bernardo Heights Townhome - Freshly Paint, New Flooring, New Washer/Dryer & Fridge, Pet Friendly - ***AVAILABLE NOW****
Located in Bernardo Heights
Complex: Las Brisas
12520 Paseo Lucido #146
San Diego, CA 92128
CROSS STREETS: Bernardo Heights Parkway
3 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1518 sqft
2 Story Townhome - End Unit
1 Car Attached Garage
**New Paint**
**New Flooring**
New Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Electric
New Microwave
Dishwasher
Black & Stainless Steel Appliances
New Granite Countertops
New Sink Bar
New Refinished Cabinetry
Tile Kitchen Floor
Back Patio
Freshly Painted
New Carpet
New Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Room and Dining Room
Tile Flooring in Bathrooms
Fireplace in Living Room - Gas
Ceiling Fan in Dining Room
Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room to 2nd Floor Loft
Large Skylight
Master Bedroom on First Floor
LARGE Closet in Master Bed
Double Sink in Master Bathroom
Vinyl Tile Flooring in the Master Bathroom
2nd Bedroom on 1st Floor
3rd Bedroom is Loft Style on 2nd floor with attached Full Bath
New AC & Heat
Nest Thermostat
New Washer & Dryer
1 Car Attached Garage
COMPLEX FEATURES:
Guest Parking
Private Park Access
Club House
Gym
Tennis Court
2 Pools
Spa
Ping Pong
Tenants get access in Bernando Heights Community
CLOSE TO:
Bernardo Heights Plaza
Grocery Stores
Restaurants
Shopping
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
Water/Sewer
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2475.00
PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets - Cat or Dog - any size
Pet Deposit $250
