12015 Caminito Campana
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

12015 Caminito Campana

12015 Caminito Campana · No Longer Available
Location

12015 Caminito Campana, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12015 Caminito Campana have any available units?
12015 Caminito Campana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12015 Caminito Campana have?
Some of 12015 Caminito Campana's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12015 Caminito Campana currently offering any rent specials?
12015 Caminito Campana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12015 Caminito Campana pet-friendly?
No, 12015 Caminito Campana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12015 Caminito Campana offer parking?
No, 12015 Caminito Campana does not offer parking.
Does 12015 Caminito Campana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12015 Caminito Campana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12015 Caminito Campana have a pool?
Yes, 12015 Caminito Campana has a pool.
Does 12015 Caminito Campana have accessible units?
No, 12015 Caminito Campana does not have accessible units.
Does 12015 Caminito Campana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12015 Caminito Campana has units with dishwashers.
