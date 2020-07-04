11439 Madera Rosa Way

Amenities

Lovely Views from 2-Story 3 Bed, 3 Bath + Loft Townhome in Tierrasanta! - This townhome is located in Tierrasanta with beautiful views of Admiral Baker Golf Course. 3 bedrooms plus loft and 3 full baths. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Cozy fireplace in living room and balconies off living room and bedrooms. Appliances including full size front loading washer/dryer located in 2 car garage. Plenty of cabinets and storage space. Central heat and air conditioning, plus all rooms have ceiling fans. Complex has community pool and great views! 15 minutes from beaches, shopping and downtown San Diego!



Terms:

$2,850 monthly rent

$2,850 security deposit

One year lease

Tenant pays utilities

Pet considered with additional deposit

Available November 2, 2019



To view this lovely unit, please give us a call (858) 832-7800.



