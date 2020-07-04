All apartments in San Diego
11439 Madera Rosa Way

11439 Madera Rosa Way · No Longer Available
Location

11439 Madera Rosa Way, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Views from 2-Story 3 Bed, 3 Bath + Loft Townhome in Tierrasanta! - This townhome is located in Tierrasanta with beautiful views of Admiral Baker Golf Course. 3 bedrooms plus loft and 3 full baths. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Cozy fireplace in living room and balconies off living room and bedrooms. Appliances including full size front loading washer/dryer located in 2 car garage. Plenty of cabinets and storage space. Central heat and air conditioning, plus all rooms have ceiling fans. Complex has community pool and great views! 15 minutes from beaches, shopping and downtown San Diego!

Terms:
$2,850 monthly rent
$2,850 security deposit
One year lease
Tenant pays utilities
Pet considered with additional deposit
Available November 2, 2019

To view this lovely unit, please give us a call (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE1970140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11439 Madera Rosa Way have any available units?
11439 Madera Rosa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11439 Madera Rosa Way have?
Some of 11439 Madera Rosa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11439 Madera Rosa Way currently offering any rent specials?
11439 Madera Rosa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11439 Madera Rosa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11439 Madera Rosa Way is pet friendly.
Does 11439 Madera Rosa Way offer parking?
Yes, 11439 Madera Rosa Way offers parking.
Does 11439 Madera Rosa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11439 Madera Rosa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11439 Madera Rosa Way have a pool?
Yes, 11439 Madera Rosa Way has a pool.
Does 11439 Madera Rosa Way have accessible units?
No, 11439 Madera Rosa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11439 Madera Rosa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11439 Madera Rosa Way does not have units with dishwashers.

