San Diego, CA
10769 Cherry Hill Dr
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM
1 of 12
10769 Cherry Hill Dr
10769 Cherry Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10769 Cherry Hill Drive, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10769 Cherry Hill Dr have any available units?
10769 Cherry Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10769 Cherry Hill Dr have?
Some of 10769 Cherry Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10769 Cherry Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10769 Cherry Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10769 Cherry Hill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10769 Cherry Hill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 10769 Cherry Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 10769 Cherry Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10769 Cherry Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10769 Cherry Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10769 Cherry Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10769 Cherry Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 10769 Cherry Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 10769 Cherry Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10769 Cherry Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10769 Cherry Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
