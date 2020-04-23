All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10769 Cherry Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10769 Cherry Hill Dr
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

10769 Cherry Hill Dr

10769 Cherry Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10769 Cherry Hill Drive, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10769 Cherry Hill Dr have any available units?
10769 Cherry Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10769 Cherry Hill Dr have?
Some of 10769 Cherry Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10769 Cherry Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10769 Cherry Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10769 Cherry Hill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10769 Cherry Hill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10769 Cherry Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 10769 Cherry Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10769 Cherry Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10769 Cherry Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10769 Cherry Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10769 Cherry Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 10769 Cherry Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 10769 Cherry Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10769 Cherry Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10769 Cherry Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University