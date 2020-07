Dylan Point Loma.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym game room parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access package receiving volleyball court cats allowed bbq/grill conference room guest parking

Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information! Point Loma's newest apartment community in 30 years. Inside these custom designed, oversized residences, most with garages, youll discover light filled open plans and modern features. The signature amenities evoke a resort feeling thats distinctive yet casual, active yet relaxed. Discover a relaxed California casual lifestyle that includes a private pool, volleyball court, state of the art fitness center, dog park with wash station and so much more. Discover incredible spaces, upscale style, and signature amenities. Welcome to picture perfect. Come on in; the waters fine. Lets discover the amazing sights and scenes at Point Loma together. Welcome to everything.