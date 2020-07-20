999 N Pacific St N, Oceanside, CA 92054 Downtown Oceanside
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
hot tub
sauna
Unit is 1157 sq feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, entire upstairs is master ensuite, ocean views, large upper balcony, on-site security. This is a non-smoking complex. No pets, no subletting. 760-651-2211
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 999 N Pacific St have any available units?
999 N Pacific St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 999 N Pacific St have?
Some of 999 N Pacific St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 999 N Pacific St currently offering any rent specials?
999 N Pacific St is not currently offering any rent specials.