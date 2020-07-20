All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 999 N Pacific St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
999 N Pacific St
Last updated June 10 2019 at 7:06 AM

999 N Pacific St

999 N Pacific St N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Downtown Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

999 N Pacific St N, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
hot tub
sauna
Unit is 1157 sq feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, entire upstairs is master ensuite, ocean views, large upper balcony, on-site security. This is a non-smoking complex. No pets, no subletting. 760-651-2211

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 N Pacific St have any available units?
999 N Pacific St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 999 N Pacific St have?
Some of 999 N Pacific St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 999 N Pacific St currently offering any rent specials?
999 N Pacific St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 N Pacific St pet-friendly?
No, 999 N Pacific St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 999 N Pacific St offer parking?
Yes, 999 N Pacific St offers parking.
Does 999 N Pacific St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 999 N Pacific St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 N Pacific St have a pool?
No, 999 N Pacific St does not have a pool.
Does 999 N Pacific St have accessible units?
No, 999 N Pacific St does not have accessible units.
Does 999 N Pacific St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 999 N Pacific St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego