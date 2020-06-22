All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4030 CRAVEN ROAD

4030 Craven Road · No Longer Available
Location

4030 Craven Road, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
Beautiful townhouse end unit in Rancho Del Oro's "The Villas at Mission Point". Spacious townhouse is flooded with natural light with neutral tone paint, laminate flooring downstairs, beautiful crown molding, thick baseboards, large open kitchen, built-in entertainment center allow large flat screen TV, granite counters throughout, upstairs W/D , large patio for entertaining, attached 2 car garage plus extra parking in a well maintain complex. Kids Area, Beach & Shopping Close. Available Dec. 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4030 CRAVEN ROAD have any available units?
4030 CRAVEN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4030 CRAVEN ROAD have?
Some of 4030 CRAVEN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4030 CRAVEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4030 CRAVEN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 CRAVEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4030 CRAVEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4030 CRAVEN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4030 CRAVEN ROAD does offer parking.
Does 4030 CRAVEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4030 CRAVEN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 CRAVEN ROAD have a pool?
No, 4030 CRAVEN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4030 CRAVEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4030 CRAVEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 CRAVEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4030 CRAVEN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
