4030 CRAVEN ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage microwave

Beautiful townhouse end unit in Rancho Del Oro's "The Villas at Mission Point". Spacious townhouse is flooded with natural light with neutral tone paint, laminate flooring downstairs, beautiful crown molding, thick baseboards, large open kitchen, built-in entertainment center allow large flat screen TV, granite counters throughout, upstairs W/D , large patio for entertaining, attached 2 car garage plus extra parking in a well maintain complex. Kids Area, Beach & Shopping Close. Available Dec. 1.