Oceanside, CA
3900 Posada Court
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

3900 Posada Court

3900 Posada Court · No Longer Available
Oceanside
San Luis Rey
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3900 Posada Court, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pet friendly
3900 Posada Court Available 09/01/19 Single Story Three Bedroom with Large Yard and Optional 4th Bedroom/Office - Hurry, this cute 3 bedroom single story home with large yard won't last long. Available for immediate move in 9/1/19. Additional room could be 4th bedroom, office, second living room, playroom, exercise room... the possibilities are endless. Large entertaining backyard. Gardener included on monthly service. Tenant pays all utilities. Rent is $2800/month. Small dogs on approval by owner. Application fee $40/ per adult. Call Jessi Jebavy(CalBRE01362898), The Real Estate Consultants at 760-543-0171 for showings.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4226556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Posada Court have any available units?
3900 Posada Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 3900 Posada Court currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Posada Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Posada Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 Posada Court is pet friendly.
Does 3900 Posada Court offer parking?
No, 3900 Posada Court does not offer parking.
Does 3900 Posada Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Posada Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Posada Court have a pool?
No, 3900 Posada Court does not have a pool.
Does 3900 Posada Court have accessible units?
No, 3900 Posada Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Posada Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3900 Posada Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3900 Posada Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3900 Posada Court does not have units with air conditioning.
