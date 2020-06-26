All apartments in Irvine
94 Rembrandt
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:26 PM

94 Rembrandt

94 Rembrandt · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

94 Rembrandt, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Bright two-story detached home in Stonegate with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms for lease. Close to the Park. Very quite
location. This popular floor plan offers great room, dinning area nook, and gourmet kitchen. Gourmet Kitchen includes wider
island with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including 5 gas cooktop, oven , microwave and dish washer. Master
suite features dual vanities, bath tub, shower & walk-in-closet. Two car attached garage. Close to Woodbury Town Center, four
community private parks, association pools, basketball courts, tennis courts. Award winning schools: Stonegate Elementary
Schoool, Jeffrey Trail Middle School, and Northwood High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Rembrandt have any available units?
94 Rembrandt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 94 Rembrandt have?
Some of 94 Rembrandt's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Rembrandt currently offering any rent specials?
94 Rembrandt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Rembrandt pet-friendly?
No, 94 Rembrandt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 94 Rembrandt offer parking?
Yes, 94 Rembrandt offers parking.
Does 94 Rembrandt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Rembrandt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Rembrandt have a pool?
Yes, 94 Rembrandt has a pool.
Does 94 Rembrandt have accessible units?
No, 94 Rembrandt does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Rembrandt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 Rembrandt has units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Rembrandt have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Rembrandt does not have units with air conditioning.
