94 Rembrandt

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Bright two-story detached home in Stonegate with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms for lease. Close to the Park. Very quite

location. This popular floor plan offers great room, dinning area nook, and gourmet kitchen. Gourmet Kitchen includes wider

island with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including 5 gas cooktop, oven , microwave and dish washer. Master

suite features dual vanities, bath tub, shower & walk-in-closet. Two car attached garage. Close to Woodbury Town Center, four

community private parks, association pools, basketball courts, tennis courts. Award winning schools: Stonegate Elementary

Schoool, Jeffrey Trail Middle School, and Northwood High.