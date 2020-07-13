/
apartments under 1800
130 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Irvine, CA
26 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,769
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
7 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
Portola Springs
211 Wicker
211 Wicker, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
This lease is for the DOWNSTAIRS GUEST SUITE ONLY with its own private entrance. The suite includes one bedroom plus livingroom and kitchenette, one bathroom with vanity and shower, and laundry closet with washer and dryer. Lots of storage space.
1 Unit Available
University Park
90 Sequoia Tree Lane
90 Sequoia Tree Lane, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
1708 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a non-smoking responsible single person to rent one of the 2nd floor bedrooms (about 198 sqf dimension) in a beautiful SFR in Irvine. One full bath shared by another bedrooms upstairs. Fully access to Living room, kitchen, and the yard.
1 Unit Available
Northwood
38 Streamwood
38 Streamwood, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
633 sqft
Location-Location-Location! Great condo in Northwood at "Irvine Springs" This condo offers an abundance of natural light enhancing the open floor plan. Featuring a spacious living/dining room and kitchen area.
1 Unit Available
Westpark
44 Calavera
44 Calavera, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
125 sqft
This is a approximate 125 square feet one bedroom of a five bedrooms House for rent, and it has a nice roomy size for one person. The common area of the house is Largest Cortina model in a quiet inside tract location that backs to the walking trail.
1 Unit Available
University Park
23 Gillman
23 Gillman Street, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
600 sqft
Second floor of a house will rent. There are a room that have same space as two 6 tatami mat rooms. There are shower room in a toilet, and there are two such restrooms. You can also rent it with your roommate. There are also community pool.
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
104 Tangelo
104 Tangelo, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
661 sqft
Ground level with no steps to enter or interior. Enjoy the peaceful sounds of rushing water. Inviting location. Condo With View Of Trees And Streams.
1 Unit Available
Northwood
270 Streamwood
270 Streamwood, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
633 sqft
Completely renovated upstairs unit, including new kitchen and vanity cabinets and granite countertops, new recessed lighting in cathedral ceiling living room and in bedroom. New tub and decorative porcelain tiles along tub wall.
Results within 1 mile of Irvine
24 Units Available
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1050 sqft
Just off Highway 55. On-site amenities include tennis court, pool, hot tub, gym and game room. Green community that's pet-friendly. In-suite features include walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
18 Units Available
Lake Forest
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
52 Units Available
South Coast Metro
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,780
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,930
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
111 Gallery Way
111 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,700
560 sqft
Lovely Jr. 1 Bedroom Condo in Tustin Ranch! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BBY9gv2nau5 Click link below for video tour. https://youtu.be/Yz9cKxsjlzA To schedule showings: 1.
1 Unit Available
South Coast
1001 West Stevens Ave #148
1001 West Stevens Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing two bedroom condo in gated community! - This amazing two bedroom one bath condo is walking distance from South Coast Plaza and shopping in Santa Ana! Beautiful hardwood floors, large private patio, gas stove and appliances! 2 assigned
1 Unit Available
2230 Via Puerta
2230 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
866 sqft
Enjoy The Senior community of Laguna Woods Village 55+~~Live close to Laguna Beach~~No stairs or steps~~No unit above or below~~Close to the carport~~Upgraded Granite counters in the kitchen with a mosaic tile back splash~~Tile flooring in the
1 Unit Available
2103 Ronda Granada
2103 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Laguna Woods Rental now available between 5/1/2020-12/31/2020 (4-month minimum). Fully furnished and remodeled. Ideally located on ground level with parking spot just a short walk from front door (no stairs).
1 Unit Available
5370 Punta Alta
5370 Punta Alta, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this 1 bedroom, 1 bath home with a lovely view in the 55+ senior community of Laguna Woods. Located on the second floor, this home has an underground parking space with easy access to the elevator and mail delivery.
1 Unit Available
2066 Via Mariposa E
2066 Via Mariposa East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
890 sqft
Looking for a vacation spot or retirement rental come and check out Laguna Woods 55+community. This lovely Monterey manor 2 bedroom/1 bath fully furnished with a fully furnished kitchen and a lovely front patio, very quiet area with trees out front.
1 Unit Available
5368 Algarrobo
5368 Algarrobo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
894 sqft
Welcome Home to this nicely updated condo in one of the most highly desired senior living communities in all of Orange County!! Enjoy BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, along with new flooring throughout the kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Irvine
52 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,555
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,714
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,813
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
11 Units Available
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1020 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes, in the heart of beautiful Tustin, California. Our ideal location places you within minutes of some of Tustin's best shopping and dining.
90 Units Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,489
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
