/
/
/
apartments under 2000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:11 PM
149 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in Irvine, CA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
$
26 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,769
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
7 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
31 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1115 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1303 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
13 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,887
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,791
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
29 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
10 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,953
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,059
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
43 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,945
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Westpark
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,892
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1050 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
42 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,855
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Westpark
199 Alicante Aisle
199 Alicante Aisle, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
728 sqft
Single story, ground floor 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo in prime Westpark neighborhood. - Quiet one bedroom condo with massive patio in beautifully landscaped Westpark Tiempo community in the heart of Irvine.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Portola Springs
211 Wicker
211 Wicker, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
This lease is for the DOWNSTAIRS GUEST SUITE ONLY with its own private entrance. The suite includes one bedroom plus livingroom and kitchenette, one bathroom with vanity and shower, and laundry closet with washer and dryer. Lots of storage space.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
90 Sequoia Tree Lane
90 Sequoia Tree Lane, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
1708 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a non-smoking responsible single person to rent one of the 2nd floor bedrooms (about 198 sqf dimension) in a beautiful SFR in Irvine. One full bath shared by another bedrooms upstairs. Fully access to Living room, kitchen, and the yard.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Northwood
38 Streamwood
38 Streamwood, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
633 sqft
Location-Location-Location! Great condo in Northwood at "Irvine Springs" This condo offers an abundance of natural light enhancing the open floor plan. Featuring a spacious living/dining room and kitchen area.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
4103 Apricot Dr
4103 Apricot Drive, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
Awesome 1 bedroom in a secured building in Irvine - *Special Offer - 50% July Rent* *Receive Half Off Rent for your Prorated Days in July* Must See! Secured building 1 bedroom 1 bath condo (900 Sq ft) in the Orangetree community of Irvine.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Westpark
44 Calavera
44 Calavera, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
125 sqft
This is a approximate 125 square feet one bedroom of a five bedrooms House for rent, and it has a nice roomy size for one person. The common area of the house is Largest Cortina model in a quiet inside tract location that backs to the walking trail.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
181 Lemon Grove
181 Lemon Grv, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
662 sqft
Not your typical rental. Home features, laminate floors, scraped ceilings, fresh paint, remodeled kitchen cabinets and granite counters. Fabulous lower level location on the stream. Enjoy quite evening listening to the water gurgling on you patio.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
23 Gillman
23 Gillman Street, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
600 sqft
Second floor of a house will rent. There are a room that have same space as two 6 tatami mat rooms. There are shower room in a toilet, and there are two such restrooms. You can also rent it with your roommate. There are also community pool.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
104 Tangelo
104 Tangelo, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
661 sqft
Ground level with no steps to enter or interior. Enjoy the peaceful sounds of rushing water. Inviting location. Condo With View Of Trees And Streams.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Northwood
270 Streamwood
270 Streamwood, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
633 sqft
Completely renovated upstairs unit, including new kitchen and vanity cabinets and granite countertops, new recessed lighting in cathedral ceiling living room and in bedroom. New tub and decorative porcelain tiles along tub wall.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Irvine Business Complex
1230 Scholarship
1230 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
734 sqft
Newer condo in Avenue One complex with excellent location near airport, shopping, entertainment major businesses and UC Irvine. This beautiful condo is on the second floor and features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a private patio.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Northwood
37 Lakepines
37 Lakepines, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
934 sqft
This is a nice 2 level condo 1 bedroom with a cozy loft area. Other features include laminated flooring both upstairs and downstairs and has a private laundry on the patio in the laundry closet.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
386 Orange Blossom
386 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
717 sqft
**Virtual Tours Available!** This waterfront 1Bedroom / 1 Bath condo is located in a beautiful quiet Irvine community.
Similar Pages
Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine 3 BedroomsIrvine Accessible ApartmentsIrvine Apartments under $1,400Irvine Apartments under $1,600Irvine Apartments under $1,800
Irvine Apartments under $2,000Irvine Apartments with BalconyIrvine Apartments with GarageIrvine Apartments with GymIrvine Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIrvine Apartments with Move-in SpecialsIrvine Apartments with ParkingIrvine Apartments with Pool