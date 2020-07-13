Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room green community guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table sauna smoke-free community yoga

If you are looking for a new home and are considering Metropolis, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.



To serve you better, we have developed a digital content guide to help you through the apartment searching process. Now you can secure your new home in the comfort of your living room!



Online Renting:

As of today, we are offering an online renting experience. Our guests are invited to view our online availability and select an apartment residence that meets their needs. Please feel free to call or email us with any inquiries.



Self-Guided Tours:

We are also offering self-guided tours. Call or email to schedule your appointment today!



Virtual tours are available. Reach out for details!

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate through this together.



Welcome to the revolution. Metropolis will change the way you think about apartment living. It’s a modern, robust, and dynamically different universe. This exciting new atmosphere is designed for Orange County’s movers, shakers, and innovators.