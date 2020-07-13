All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

Metropolis

2100 Sullivan · (858) 360-8852
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Call today to ask about our current move-in specials!
Location

2100 Sullivan, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Prism-1

$2,075

Studio · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Cloud-1

$2,150

Studio · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Boost-1

$2,215

Studio · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Fusion-1

$2,055

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Vertex-1

$2,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Axis-1

$2,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Crest-1

$2,690

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Verge-1

$2,940

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Impact-1

$2,965

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

See 17+ more

3 Bedrooms

Pinnacle-1

$3,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1535 sqft

Pinnacle-2

$3,825

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1535 sqft

Apex-1

$3,885

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1535 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metropolis.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
sauna
smoke-free community
yoga
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Metropolis, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.

To serve you better, we have developed a digital content guide to help you through the apartment searching process. Now you can secure your new home in the comfort of your living room!

Online Renting:
As of today, we are offering an online renting experience. Our guests are invited to view our online availability and select an apartment residence that meets their needs. Please feel free to call or email us with any inquiries.

Self-Guided Tours:
We are also offering self-guided tours. Call or email to schedule your appointment today!

Virtual tours are available. Reach out for details!
We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate through this together.

Welcome to the revolution. Metropolis will change the way you think about apartment living. It’s a modern, robust, and dynamically different universe. This exciting new atmosphere is designed for Orange County’s movers, shakers, and innovators.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46.50 per applicant
Deposit: $600 (1 bedroom), $700 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
deposit: $750 per dog
rent: $75/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $500 per cat
rent: $50/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned parking: included in lease (1 per bedroom).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metropolis have any available units?
Metropolis offers studio floorplans starting at $2,075, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,055, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,690, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $3,700. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Metropolis have?
Some of Metropolis's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metropolis currently offering any rent specials?
Metropolis is offering the following rent specials: Call today to ask about our current move-in specials!
Is Metropolis pet-friendly?
Yes, Metropolis is pet friendly.
Does Metropolis offer parking?
Yes, Metropolis offers parking.
Does Metropolis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Metropolis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Metropolis have a pool?
Yes, Metropolis has a pool.
Does Metropolis have accessible units?
Yes, Metropolis has accessible units.
Does Metropolis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Metropolis has units with dishwashers.
Does Metropolis have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Metropolis has units with air conditioning.
