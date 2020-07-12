441 Apartments for rent in Woodbridge, Irvine, CA

/
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
32 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
31 Firwood #26
31 Firwood, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
928 sqft
31 Firwood #26 Available 07/17/20 Great Single Level Woodbridge Condo - Wonderful just remodeled 2nd floor 2-bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Woodbridge...
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
167 Rockwood Unit #53
167 Rockwood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1325 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fantastic, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse property rental in a Very Bikeable rated Woodbridge neighborhood in Irvine.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
53 Rockwood
53 Rockwood, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
917 sqft
Full remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo with approximately 917 square feet of open space.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
4 Caraway
4 Caraway, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2129 sqft
Because of past experiences the Landlord is not considering applications from prospective tenants unless all adults have visited the property in person. Owner has recently spent well in excess of $50K to update and upgrade this home.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
133 Fallingstar
133 Fallingstar, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
997 sqft
Highly Desirable Two Stories Condo with 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom in The Laurels Neighborhood of Woodbridge, Irvine (about 997 sf) is available for rent for $2,300/month.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
51 Lakefront
51 Lakefront, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2097 sqft
ON THE LAKE! Beautiful home located in the gated community of Woodridge Cove. Enjoy the view of North lake from living room, dining area, kitchen and master bedroom. Lite and bright with open floor plan. Fresh interior paint.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
12 Foxglen
12 Foxglen, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1452 sqft
Come on in & Welcome to this highly sought after Model B-Belden single level home in Willow Creek at Woodbridge.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
19 Buttonwood
19 Buttonwood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1587 sqft
Upgraded and well maintained fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bath detached single family in the heart of Woodbridge. This home is located inside the loop just a short walk away from the South Lake and shopping center.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1 Seadrift
1 Seadrift, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2097 sqft
This beautiful home is located in the desirable gated community of Woodbridge Cove featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, 2097 square feet open floor plan, and tranquil lagoon views.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
19 Heathergreen
19 Heathergreen, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1422 sqft
In the prestigious Parkview community of Woodbridge, this impeccable residence is a highly sought-after floor plan with 3 Bedrooms with all bedrooms upstairs. This 2-Story condo has no one above or below and was recently remodeled.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
16 Fairside
16 Fairside, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1260 sqft
3 Bed, 1 1/2 Baths Home completely remodeled. This is townhouse, No one Above or Below! Popular village of Woodbridge home to Irvine's gorgeous Lakes. Condo features 1260 sf of living space with a concrete yard attached to your own 2 car-carport.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
387 Orange Blossom
387 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home a premium location, light & bright updated interiors and a private balcony that opens up to your own view of a tranquil stream and surrounding trees and pond.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 Driftwood
5 Driftwood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1646 sqft
This Is The One! Immaculate 3 Bedroom Townhome in Beautiful Woodbridge, Close To Lake, Schools, And Pools. New Rear Cement Patio, Brick Entrance And Many Other Tasteful Upgrades Await You.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
4 Soaring Hawk
4 Soaring Hawk, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1930 sqft
This beautiful Summerfield home in the great neighborhood of Woodbridge features 4 bedroom/ 3 bath with open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Huge master bedroom with view of the park. Fire place in the living room.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
81 Summerstone
81 Summerstone, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1900 sqft
Single family, detached home with great floor plan. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Formal dining room. Separate living room with fireplace. Kitchen has eating nook that opens to airy family room. Light and bright. Two car attached garage.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
42 Thicket
42 Thicket, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1240 sqft
Charming and move in ready! 1 year newly remodeled french style kitchen with soft close drawer/cabinets/lazy susan, one year new matching appliances; stainless 5 burner gas stove, stainless microwave, dishwasher, fridge - quartz counter tops and
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 Echo Run
5 Echo Run, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1422 sqft
STUDENTS and GROUP PROFESSIONALS also welcome to apply. Two Story Town House with TWO Car Garage Attached. Nicely and highly upgraded two story Town-home with patio in a great location of Woodbridge, Irvine.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1 Coldstream
1 Coldstream, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1533 sqft
WOODBRIDGE TOWNHOMES PLAN C. INTERIOR LOOP LOCATION. BLOCK FROM NORTH LAKE , TENNIS CLUB, BEACH AND EASTSHORE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. SINGLE STORY END UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
25 Brookstone
25 Brookstone Avenue, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1886 sqft
Your opportunity to live in the Stonecreek/ Woodbridge School district! This 2 story home offers 4 beds and 2.5 baths. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants and lake.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
141 Goldenrod
141 Goldenrod, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
Call Listing Agent Kevin Doverspike direct. 949.395.4250. Beautiful Home in Woodbridge Community, Great Location inside Loop. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, with 2 Car Garage. End Unit.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Greenmoor
18 Greenmoor, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1381 sqft
18 Greenmoor Available 07/15/20 Welcome to the beautiful neighborhood of Woodbridge! - Totally remodeled and furnished opportunity awaits.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
98 Summerstone
98 Summerstone, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1852 sqft
4-Bdr Woodbridge home. Remodeled kitchen with gas range, recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, but doesn’t include a refrigerator.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
82 Havenwood
82 Havenwood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1418 sqft
In the prestigious Parkview community of Woodbridge, this impeccable residence is a highly sought-after floor plan with 3 Bedrooms with all bedrooms upstairs. This 2-Story condo has no one above or below and was recently remodeled.
