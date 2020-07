Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet hardwood floors oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym pool hot tub package receiving business center internet cafe dog park game room parking pool table shuffle board bbq/grill garage internet access

The Kelvin Apartments are nothing short of extraordinary. This new stylish community offers the perfect amenity package and an upscale living experience. you'll be minutes to Main Street shopping and dining and have easy access to the 405, 55, and 5. Come check out all that there is to see at The Kelvin Apartments in Irvine.