170 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
9 Alevera St
9 Alevera, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1030 sqft
9 Alevera St Available 08/10/20 Oak Creek Stunner! - Welcome home to your beautiful detached condo located in the Village of Oak Creek in Irvine! This property features 1,030 sf of ample living space and is two bedrooms (both upstairs) and 2.5 baths.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
39 Commonwealth
39 Commonwealth, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2200 sqft
Spectacular Irvine House with Casita! - This is the one! That is, if you are looking for a gorgeous single family house in Irvine, complete with a separate casita (detached bedroom/bathroom... perfect for office or guests or the mother-in-law).
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westpark
7 Salviati Aisle
7 Salviati Aisle, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2000 sqft
Available 08/25/20 4B3B Great Irvine Westpark Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 69726 Quiet interior unit in a very convenient and safe Irvine gated community. High ceilings and gets a lot of sunlight during the day.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
25 Orange Blossom
25 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
Fantastic Irvine Condo - Close to IVC! - This upstairs condo is located in the heart of Irvine (central to businesses, restaurants, shopping, universities, etc.).
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwood Point
119 Alumroot
119 Alumroot, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
2150 sqft
Amazing Single Family home located in Eastwood Village! - Amazing single family home located in desirable Irvine neighborhood! New construction home with stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting,and high ceilings! This beautiful home is
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill
40 Dovetail
40 Dovetail, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,315
833 sqft
Awesome 1 bedroom condo in Irvine! - Check out the Awesome 360 tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DWiBEPGQyeJ Must see! First floor, large 1 bedroom condo with attached garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
4103 Apricot Dr
4103 Apricot Drive, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
Awesome 1 bedroom in a secured building in Irvine - *Special Offer - 50% July Rent* *Receive Half Off Rent for your Prorated Days in July* Must See! Secured building 1 bedroom 1 bath condo (900 Sq ft) in the Orangetree community of Irvine.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill
88 Dovetail
88 Dovetail, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1335 sqft
$500 OFF first months rent - Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath Townhome for rent in Irvine - **$500 OFF first months rent for any approved applications with a start lease date no later than 08/01/2020.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Westpark
5 Presidio
5 Presidio, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2325 sqft
Presidio is an amazing two story property located in the highly sought after community of Westpark in Irvine. This inviting home offers 2,325 sq. ft. of living space with 3 spacious bedrooms plus a loft, 2.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
116 Orchard
116 Orchard, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
3D Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bASBNZss9UU&mls=1 Nestled in the quiet Village of Orange Tree, this is the home you have been waiting for.
1 of 69
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Westpark
1327 Abelia
1327 Abelia, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1261 sqft
This upper level, 2-bed, 2-bath condominium is centered in Columbus Grove, one of the city's most desirable neighborhoods. Carefully designed and meticulously maintained, this home is light, bright, warm, and welcoming.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Northwood
325 Huntington
325 Huntington, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1016 sqft
This dual master townhome has been renovated like no other—built-ins, kitchen, bamboo flooring, paint, baseboards, crown molding, newer HVAC system, ceiling fans, light fixtures... you name it.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
66 Sherwood
66 Sherwood, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
4020 sqft
Most popular 5 bedroom Single house with In-Law suites in Stonegate community! It is situated on a Premier Lot Location with NO HOUSE BEHIND it and Views to neighborhood and the park! IN-LAW SUITE /Junior suite downstairs with separate entrances!
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Orange County Great Park
1150 Epic
1150 Epic, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Brand NEW construction! Welcome home to this 2 bed, 2 bath HIGHLY UPGRADED William Lyon Townhome. Located in the Nova community of the Great Park neighborhood, the modern, single-level floor-plan offers the best of Irvine Living.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
University Town Center
57 Stanford Court
57 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Refrigerator/washer/dryer included! Small pets ok! Welcome to this newly remodeled 3-bedroom/3-bathroom town house in University Town Center.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Woodbury
120 Spanish Lace
120 Spanish Lace, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2429 sqft
In this near model perfect home you'll find a beautiful entrance leading to an open light and bright living room with upgraded travertine flooring , built in media niche and surround sound system.
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Orange County Great Park
193 Stellar
193 Stellar, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2987 sqft
This luxury tri-level home boasts with modern design inside and out. This home sits on a premium lot that has a beautiful front patio and large private yard.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Joaquin
5 Palos
5 Palos, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1441 sqft
Spacious condominium with A/C. Just steps from Golf Course at Rancho San Joaquin. There are 2 large bedrooms plus a den/office that can be used as the 3rd bedroom with closet (no enclosed door).
1 of 1
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Northwood
331 HUNTINGTON
331 Huntington, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1020 sqft
SPECIAL LEASE PRICE! LARGE 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, NEWER LAMINATED WOOD LIKE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, AND TILE IN KITCHEN, BATHROOMS. AND WASHER/DRYER AREA. NEWER APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, MICROWAVE, OVER AND DISHWASHER, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED.
1 of 9
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
Portola Springs
196 Pathway
196 Pathway, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2095 sqft
Best deal in town for 4 Bedrooms. Two-door refrigerator, full-size washer and dryer included. Premium Location with lots of privacy. Very well maintained! Small pet allowed.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Orange County Great Park
374 Novel
374 Novel, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2065 sqft
You'll love this gorgeous, modern look and brand new 2-story home. Large private backyard perfect for your daily relaxing and weekend entertainment. Fully detached and highly upgraded.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Turtle Rock
49 Sycamore Creek
49 Sycamore Creek, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
2770 sqft
5-Bed Turtle Rock Home w/ Ground-Level Master Suite - This incredibly spacious and open floor plan with a downstairs master is sure to grab your attention! Located in the highly-desirable Turtle Rock community in Irvine, this nearly 3000 sq ft house
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Westpark
67 Alberti Aisle
67 Alberti Aisle, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1104 sqft
This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit is located in Westpark Tiempo, which is a Spanish inspired condo community in the heart of Westpark, Irvine.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
18 Greenmoor
18 Greenmoor, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1381 sqft
18 Greenmoor Available 07/15/20 Welcome to the beautiful neighborhood of Woodbridge! - Totally remodeled and furnished opportunity awaits.
