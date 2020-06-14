/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM
126 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Irvine Business Complex
44 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
760 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Woodbridge
37 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
656 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Westpark
11 Units Available
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
715 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Irvine Business Complex
31 Units Available
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,097
796 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Irvine Business Complex
53 Units Available
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,204
760 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Rancho San Joaquin
24 Units Available
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
814 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Irvine Business Complex
15 Units Available
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
699 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Irvine Business Complex
6 Units Available
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,182
820 sqft
Stylish apartment community near San Diego Creek and Jamboree Road. Well-equipped kitchens have dishwashers and built-in microwaves. The pet-friendly complex allows dogs and cats and has a dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Irvine Business Complex
26 Units Available
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
753 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Irvine Business Complex
9 Units Available
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,189
847 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Irvine Business Complex
37 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
745 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Irvine Business Complex
33 Units Available
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
1025 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Rancho San Joaquin
33 Units Available
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,840
1177 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Irvine Business Complex
212 Units Available
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
778 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Irvine Business Complex
51 Units Available
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
719 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Irvine Business Complex
4 Units Available
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
655 sqft
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
935 sqft
Modern living with world-class amenities that include Nest technology, concierge, sauna, yoga studio, and a pool with courtyard and fire pit. Sophisticated interiors with designer details, spacious closets and in-unit laundry,
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westpark
1 Unit Available
200 Tropea Aisle
200 Tropea Aisle, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
814 sqft
Spacious beauty! Upper Level Condo - 1BR & 1BA with a living dining and bonus den space! - This condo unit is located upstairs at the corner with no one below and offers great privacy.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
2310 Nolita
2310 Nolita, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
684 sqft
$300 Renters Credit W/ May Move In! - One-bedroom condo in Hudson which is a new community of stylish flats in the urban masterplan of Central Park West located in Irvine.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westpark
1 Unit Available
199 Alicante Aisle
199 Alicante Aisle, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
728 sqft
199 Alicante Aisle Available 07/06/20 Single story, ground floor 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo in prime Westpark neighborhood. - Quiet one bedroom condo with massive patio in beautifully landscaped Westpark Tiempo community in the heart of Irvine.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Portola Springs
1 Unit Available
156 Borrego
156 Borrego, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
200 sqft
LOOKING FOR A NICE ROOMMATE***SEPARATE ACCESS FROM PATIO WHICH CAN USE BY TENANT***SPACIOUS ROOM W/LARGE FULL BATH***UPGRADED WOOD FLOOR, RECESSED LIGHTS***LARGE CLOSET***ONE TWIN BED & DRESSER IS AVAILABLE TO USE IF NECESSARY***DIRECT ACCESS FROM
Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Northwood
1 Unit Available
237 Streamwood
237 Streamwood, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
633 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom condo for lease in the exclusive Springs HOA. Peaceful spring runs outside your back door. Shared laundry, access to all HOA amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Woodbury
1 Unit Available
143 Sanctuary
143 Sanctuary, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1174 sqft
A must see park view corner unit home at Woodbury Community. The Woodbury community park is only across the street can be reach.
