2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
136 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
Irvine Business Complex
9 Units Available
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Irvine Business Complex
31 Units Available
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1266 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Irvine Business Complex
216 Units Available
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1154 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Rancho San Joaquin
19 Units Available
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Irvine Business Complex
51 Units Available
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Irvine Business Complex
16 Units Available
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Irvine Business Complex
42 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Woodbridge
36 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
916 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Rancho San Joaquin
31 Units Available
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1680 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Irvine Business Complex
37 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Irvine Business Complex
32 Units Available
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,804
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
Irvine Business Complex
53 Units Available
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Irvine Business Complex
4 Units Available
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1067 sqft
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Irvine Business Complex
25 Units Available
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1115 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Rancho San Joaquin
18 Units Available
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1407 sqft
Located near to Interstate 405 and assorted greenways. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ensuite bathrooms and extra storage. Lavish community amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and concierge. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westpark
14 Units Available
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1050 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1345 sqft
Modern living with world-class amenities that include Nest technology, concierge, sauna, yoga studio, and a pool with courtyard and fire pit. Sophisticated interiors with designer details, spacious closets and in-unit laundry,
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Westpark
1 Unit Available
78 Costero Aisle
78 Costero Aisle, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
Ready for Occupancy is this Spacious Upper Unit, 2 bed ,2 bath condo. with view of Park and greenbelt located in the heart of Irvine within the highly desirable Westpark Tiempo Community. Light and Bright Interior.
1 of 34
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Orange County Great Park
1 Unit Available
282 Novel
282 Novel, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1554 sqft
Brand new modern furnished townhouse - Property Id: 284743 Beautiful brand new tri-level fully furnished townhouse. Located in the heart of Irvine The Great Park next to major freeways: 133,241,405& 5.
1 of 4
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
3 Lancewood Way
3 Lancewood Way, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1270 sqft
Irvine University Park - ONE STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME! University Park. Spacious Living room with fireplace & Tile Floor. Step inside and immediately will feel the open floor plan. Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Gas range.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Quail Hill
1 Unit Available
43 Perennial
43 Perennial, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1300 sqft
Beautiful, clean, and fully furnished 2b/2b 1300 sq. ft. townhouse located in Quail Hill Community of Irvine. Spacious two story with attached 2 car garage on first floor and all living spaces on second floor. Full access to all Quail Hill amenities.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
20 Windjammer
20 Windjammer, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
FIRST FLOOR corner unit. LONG PATIO. Completely upgraded, spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, with a LONG PATIO and A/C unit. Kitchen and bathrooms have Granite counter top. All new interior doors, laminate wood flooring, recessed lighting throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
El Camino Real
1 Unit Available
160 Kazan Street
160 Kazan Street, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1079 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath upgraded end unit townhome in Walnut Square Community. One car detached garage. No units under or above.
