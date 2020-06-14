/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:12 AM
127 Furnished Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Irvine Business Complex
214 Units Available
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,037
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1154 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Irvine Business Complex
37 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Irvine Business Complex
55 Units Available
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,945
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
Irvine Business Complex
4 Units Available
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Irvine Business Complex
26 Units Available
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,040
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1115 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Northwood Point
1 Unit Available
306 Timberwood
306 Timberwood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1627 sqft
3 bedroom attached condo at great corner location. Fully furnished with newer and barely used furniture. Gated community, 1 minutes walking cross street to awarded wining Canyon View elementary school, 2 minutes walking to Northwood high school.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quail Hill
1 Unit Available
43 Perennial
43 Perennial, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1300 sqft
Beautiful, clean, and fully furnished 2b/2b 1300 sq. ft. townhouse located in Quail Hill Community of Irvine. Spacious two story with attached 2 car garage on first floor and all living spaces on second floor. Full access to all Quail Hill amenities.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
113 Schick
113 Schick, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,601
Available 09/01/20 Brand new Luxury 4 bed 3.5 bath Townhome in Irvine - Property Id: 296984 Modern and thoughtfully furnished Lots of lights and windows The first floor attached with a 2 car garage,and one private room.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orange County Great Park
1 Unit Available
282 Novel
282 Novel, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1458 sqft
Brand new modern furnished townhouse - Property Id: 284743 Beautiful brand new tri-level fully furnished townhouse. Located in the heart of Irvine The Great Park next to major freeways: 133,241,405& 5.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Northwood
1 Unit Available
140 Damsel
140 Damsel, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1110 sqft
Full furnished! Bright end units single level condo located at "Avalon" in the heart of Village of Eastwood. This spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths condo features an open floor plan with a lot of upgrades.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Northwood Point
1 Unit Available
44 Middleton
44 Middleton, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
2630 sqft
Spacious home on a cul-de-sac in Northwood Pointe's Lexington 2 Gated community. A furnished 5 Beds, 3 bath and a downstairs office (maybe used as a bedroom) with hardwood flooring and new carpet.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Northwood Point
1 Unit Available
101 Pewter
101 Pewter, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3077 sqft
Fully Furnished former model home in Eastwood. Luxury 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a spacious loft living room area with a Grand Piano for your enjoyment.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Orange County Great Park
1 Unit Available
54 Kiwi
54 Kiwi, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4933 sqft
A gorgeous luxury Model Home is professionally designed, decorated, and fully furnished at Altair 24hrs security community. It contains 4,933 Sq .Ft with 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Immediately access to the office.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Northwood Point
1 Unit Available
63 Dublin
63 Dublin, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,300
3328 sqft
Fully furnished or unfurnished up to you! Good location,it is in one of most desirable community in Irvine-Stonegate. 4 Bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms and one downstairs bedroom with a full bath attached, plus a huge loft on the second floor.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
114 Annuals
114 Annuals, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1934 sqft
Newest Cypress Village End unit, Fully furnished 3 bedroom plus loft / 3.5 bath with 2 car attached garage. Bright and airy, wood shutters, wood floor throughout downstairs. tile in the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. 5 burner cook top.
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Westpark
1 Unit Available
205 Tropea Aisle
205 Tropea Aisle, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1028 sqft
Amazing, Fully Furnished, Ground Level, End Unit Home located in Highly Desirable Westpark II Area. ALL Utilities are included. This is Resort Living at it's Best. Just bring your Suitcases.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rancho San Joaquin
1 Unit Available
21 Morena
21 Morena, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1072 sqft
Gorgeous single story home in the heart of Irvine. Move in ready two bedroom single level with two car attached garage. Spacious home with vaulted ceilings, indoor laundry, tankless water heater, stainless appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Woodbury
1 Unit Available
14 City Stroll
14 City Stroll, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2122 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! This End Unit is a walking distance to the park, school, and Woodbury Center (Starbucks, Ralph's, Trader Joe's, LA Fitness, Banks, Home Deport, and more).
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Orchard Hills
1 Unit Available
105 Gypsum
105 Gypsum, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,988
5282 sqft
FURNISHED AVAILABLE FOR $12,000/ MONTH***ALSO SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE***SUPER LUCKY FENG SHUI***BRAND NEW HOME & NEVER BEEN LIVED***PERFECT LOCATION W/HILL VIEW & 100% PRIVACY ON THE CUL-DE-SAC STREET***NO ONE IN FRONT & BACK***MOST POPULAR RUSSO
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
96 Millbrook
96 Millbrook, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1656 sqft
FURNISHED Beautiful single family in prestigious gated Oak Creek. It consists 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Open layout with updated kitchen that flows to an inviting living room with stacked stone fireplace.
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
162 Overbrook
162 Overbrook, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1005 sqft
Two Bedrooms and two baths in first floor, furnished with washer and dryer, refrigerator and dish washer. One car garage.
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
25 Waldorf
25 Waldorf, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1919 sqft
Available June 10 for a ONE, TWO or THREE MONTH LEASE ONLY. Home is unfurnished, but can be fully furnished for an additional cost (approximately $2,000, but can be discussed and tailored to specific tenant requests).
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
19 Buttonwood
19 Buttonwood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1587 sqft
Upgraded and well maintained fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bath detached single family in the heart of Woodbridge. This home is located inside the loop just a short walk away from the South Lake and shopping center.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Northwood Point
1 Unit Available
107 Allenford
107 Allenford, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,880
2400 sqft
Welcome to the amazing like-new 4b3b Furnished house! Walking distance to the park and community! READY TO MOVE. Eastwood Village including swimming pools, parks, trails and close to shopping, Irvine schools and freeways. MUST SEE!
