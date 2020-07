Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Some are looking for the perfect home to fit their unique personality and style of living. Something less expected and out of the ordinary. With tasteful architecture and countless amenities, The Residences on Jamboree offers the perfect balance between life and work. Located a short distance from the Pacific Ocean, just moments from highly rated restaurants and close to exceptional shopping experiences such as The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island, The Residences on Jamboree is the end of the journey in the search for that perfect apartment.We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!