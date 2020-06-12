Apartment List
166 Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Irvine renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
1408 Scholarship
1408 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1274 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2BR 2BA PLUS A HUGE LOFT, LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL AVE ONE COMPLEX.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
3131 Michelson Drive
3131 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1382 sqft
Luxury living of the Marquee at Park Place, most prestigious high rise with an amazing panoramic view of the city lights from the 15th floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Woodbury
1 Unit Available
143 Sanctuary
143 Sanctuary, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1174 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A must see park view corner unit home at Woodbury Community. The Woodbury community park is only across the street can be reach.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Quail Hill
1 Unit Available
138 Weathervane
138 Weathervane, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
2900 sqft
One of the most upgraded Quail Hill Home in a large premium lot in an excellent cul de sac location. Beautiful hardwood flooring, custom window treatments, crown moldings / window framing, built-in entertainment center and French doors.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Woodbury
1 Unit Available
43 Costa Brava
43 Costa Brava, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1328 sqft
Very nice! Upgraded, clean, clean, clean - in the heart of Woodbury in Irvine - lovely home - 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths - 2 car ATTACHED, DIRECT ACCESS garages - 2-story home with great room - kitchen, dining and living space for everyone to be

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Woodbury
1 Unit Available
5 Iceberg Rose
5 Iceberg Rose, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1205 sqft
Enjoy resort style living in this beautiful Woodbury home! Detached 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Bowen Court home with a lovely secluded location & open floor plan. As you enter you will notice the beautiful wood floors leading to the kitchen & dining area.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
2423 Scholarship
2423 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1260 sqft
100% PRIVATE LOCATION W/ BEAUTIFUL POOL VIEW FROM BALCONY**HIGHLY UPGRADED HOME AT A BUILDER'S PREMIUM W/NO ONE IN FRONT**MOST SOUGHT AFTER POPULAR PENTHOUSE LOFT W/20 FT HIGH CEILING OF AVENUE ONE ON 4TH FLOOR**ENJOY URBAN LIFE WITH GREAT HOA

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
157 Bowery
157 Bowery, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1736 sqft
Brand New Home!Welcome to Tribeca in the heart of the Irvine Financial District.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
2256 Scholarship
2256 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1052 sqft
Popular OPEN FLOOR-PLAN features 2 bedrooms and 2 FULL bathrooms. New Carpet in the living room and bedrooms and Hardwood flooring in the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen boasts dark designer kitchen cabinets, black appliances and GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Woodbury
1 Unit Available
14 City Stroll
14 City Stroll, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2122 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! This End Unit is a walking distance to the park, school, and Woodbury Center (Starbucks, Ralph's, Trader Joe's, LA Fitness, Banks, Home Deport, and more).

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
2442 Watermarke Place
2442 Watermarke, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
746 sqft
Welcome to Watermarke Place! Private, fourth-floor condo with one of the best views in Watermarke features 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a community garage. The kitchen features granite countertops, wood cabinetry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
2324 Scholarship
2324 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1034 sqft
Upscale Condo located at Avenue 1 One complex. Bright 2 Bedroom suites with designer style granite countertop kitchen. Hardwood flooring at the entry door and throughout the kitchen floor. The unit also includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
25 Waldorf
25 Waldorf, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1919 sqft
Available June 10 for a ONE, TWO or THREE MONTH LEASE ONLY. Home is unfurnished, but can be fully furnished for an additional cost (approximately $2,000, but can be discussed and tailored to specific tenant requests).

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
104 Tangelo
104 Tangelo, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
661 sqft
Ground level with no steps to enter or interior. Enjoy the peaceful sounds of rushing water. Inviting location. Condo With View Of Trees And Streams.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Quail Hill
1 Unit Available
10 Reunion
10 Reunion, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1072 sqft
This property requires minimum 31-day stay. Fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms at Quail Hill in Irvine. This detached home is perfect for a short-term family stay, walking distance to shopping center, swim pool, tennis court, gym and parks.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
118 Rockefeller
118 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2290 sqft
Highly upgraded Manhattan townhome residence 3 in the modern chic enclave of Central Park West. Prime private end unit location looking at the newly built second park and pool of the community.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
3141 Michelson Drive
3141 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1365 sqft
Live luxury at it's finest in this Gorgeous Penthouse Unit on the 18th floor of one of the finest high rises of Irvine "The Marquee at Park Place"!! This unit comes fully Furnished and it has 2 Bedrooms Plus an office with a private door that can be

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Turtle Ridge
1 Unit Available
23 Grandview
23 Grandview, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
4074 sqft
Single Story Plan A La Cima Turtle Ridge Irvine. Elegant, Sophisticated with Panoramic views of mountains & glimmering City Lights. 12,500 sqft cul de sac lot with huge backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Woodbury East
1 Unit Available
45 Serenity
45 Serenity, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1904 sqft
Detached Home Coronado in the Master planned community of Woodbury East. Great Irvine Schools. 3 Bedroom 2.5 baths Plus an office. Master Bedroom downstairs.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
42 Lone Pine
42 Lone Pine, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1490 sqft
This rare and open single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths is ideally located in the highly sought-after quiet community of Woodbridge with unmatched recreation amenities! Home features beautiful stained wood front door, spacious 2 car garage

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
86 Crested Bird
86 Crested Bird, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1518 sqft
Great location among dining, entertainment, parks, pool, and the best schools! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath home is located in the Stonegate community in Irvine. Spacious open floor plan with 2 car garage and washer dryer next to the bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Portola Springs
1 Unit Available
54 Scarlet Bloom
54 Scarlet Bloom, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
955 sqft
Enjoy living in this DETACHED cornered condo in Portola Springs Irvine California.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Westpark
1 Unit Available
406 Marinella Aisle
406 Marinella Aisle, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1068 sqft
Here is the gem in Westpark you have been waiting for! Brand new floors, fresh paint, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, balcony, fireplace, 2 car garage, spacious and bright.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Rancho San Joaquin
1 Unit Available
2255 Watermarke Place
2255 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1440 sqft
Stunning Westcliff model home with panoramic view of the San Joaquin Nature Preserve, Pool & Spa! Very desirable location offering one of the best views in the Watermarke community.
City Guide for Irvine, CA

It all started out with a dream. You were hardcore. You were going to move to California, become the star of a rockin' metal band and live large in the limelight. Fame &amp; fortune were going to be yours. And then something happened. You turned eighteen! You went to college. You graduated, got this bizarre thing called a career, maybe even a girlfriend, maybe even a wife! Maybe now you have kids, or would like them in the near future and yet, there's still that eighteen year old buried s...

Having trouble with Craigslist Irvine? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Irvine, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Irvine renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

