irvine business complex
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM
479 Apartments for rent in Irvine Business Complex, Irvine, CA
44 Units Available
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,950
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
31 Units Available
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,935
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
14 Units Available
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,887
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
7 Units Available
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,111
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1243 sqft
Stylish apartment community near San Diego Creek and Jamboree Road. Well-equipped kitchens have dishwashers and built-in microwaves. The pet-friendly complex allows dogs and cats and has a dog park.
7 Units Available
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
22 Units Available
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,839
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1303 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
32 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,085
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
28 Units Available
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,071
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,238
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
29 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
9 Units Available
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,953
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,059
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
42 Units Available
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,855
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
194 Units Available
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,057
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,103
1154 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
Contact for Availability
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,075
760 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1345 sqft
Modern living with world-class amenities that include Nest technology, concierge, sauna, yoga studio, and a pool with courtyard and fire pit. Sophisticated interiors with designer details, spacious closets and in-unit laundry,
Contact for Availability
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
1 Unit Available
2310 Nolita
2310 Nolita, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
684 sqft
$300 Renters Credit W/ July Move In! - One-bedroom condo in Hudson which is a new community of stylish flats in the urban masterplan of Central Park West located in Irvine.
1 Unit Available
175 Bowery
175 Bowery, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1721 sqft
This spacious brand new home located within Central Park West in Irvine, Home features a unique floor plan.
1 Unit Available
3223 Watermarke Place
3223 Watermarke, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1123 sqft
This is a fantastic 2 bedroom ~ 2 bathroom Watermarke condo offering 1,123 sq. ft. of living space. The master suite with a walk in closet, and spacious shower/tub area in addition to a his and her vanity.
1 Unit Available
2444 Scholarship
2444 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
895 sqft
Rare Penthouse 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with spectacular views in the Avenue One Complex of Irvine. Custom wood flooring, whirlpool appliances, refrigerator plus individual washer/dryer closet are included.
1 Unit Available
2404 nolita
2404 Nolita, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1059 sqft
Brand new lennar apartment at Hudson Buidling with a floorplan 1465 sq.ft.with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located at 4th floor within Central Park West community.
1 Unit Available
2208 Synergy
2208 Synergy, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1245 sqft
New Community, C2E, with townhome-style 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Features include high ceiling, open floorplans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, washer/dryer hookups in unit.
1 Unit Available
3131 Michelson Drive
3131 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1382 sqft
Luxury High-Rise Living. This is beautiful FURNISHED condominium with spectacular views of the city lights, Saddleback Mountains, and San Joaquin Nature Preserve. Take in the night lights from the large patio with access from each bedroom.
1 Unit Available
2233 Martin
2233 Martin, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1111 sqft
This unit comes with 2 Assigned parking space.1bedroom + 1den ,can be another bedroom,The Metropolitan is a guard gated community with lush landscaping and excellent amenities such as pool/spa, gym and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
1538 Nolita
1538 Nolita, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1059 sqft
Step into this rare opportunity in living in a wonderful single level apartment in the most prestigious Central Park West in Irvine.
1 Unit Available
402 Rockefeller
402 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1841 sqft
Spectacular residence in the master planned community of Central Park West. This fully upgraded Lennox Plan A is immersed in light from the large windows throughout and features an open-concept layout along with private dual master suites.
