/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
244 Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
13 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,887
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,791
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
32 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,085
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,071
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,238
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
32 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,125
1177 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,790
3005 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
44 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,950
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
31 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,935
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
26 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,794
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,111
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1243 sqft
Stylish apartment community near San Diego Creek and Jamboree Road. Well-equipped kitchens have dishwashers and built-in microwaves. The pet-friendly complex allows dogs and cats and has a dog park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,839
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
1303 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
10 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,953
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,059
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
42 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,855
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
194 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,057
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,103
1154 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Westpark
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,892
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1050 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,951
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1556 sqft
Located near to Interstate 405 and assorted greenways. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ensuite bathrooms and extra storage. Lavish community amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and concierge. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Irvine Business Complex
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,075
760 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1345 sqft
Modern living with world-class amenities that include Nest technology, concierge, sauna, yoga studio, and a pool with courtyard and fire pit. Sophisticated interiors with designer details, spacious closets and in-unit laundry,
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Irvine Business Complex
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Turtle Rock
8 Evening Breeze
8 Evening Breeze, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1042 sqft
Quiet end unit. Bright house. Laminated floors and tile floors throughout (no carpet), Cathedral ceiling. Garden window in kitchen. Formal dining room. Spacious living room with fireplace. Large master suite. 2 car attached garage.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Northwood
25 Lucero West
25 Lucero West, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1915 sqft
25 Lucero West Available 08/17/20 Three Bedroom Single Family Home in a Beautiful Neighborhood! - This amazing 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Orange County Great Park
162 Scale
162 Scale, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2000 sqft
Elegant and Modern Living! Newly Built and Furnished - Elegant living in this furnished home at Adagio in Cadence Park! This two-story home, 2,400 square feet home has three bedrooms, and two full, one-half bathrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill
203 Tall Oak
203 Tall Oak, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1775 sqft
203 Tall Oak, Irvine Ca - Welcome home to this stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom updated detached home in the desirable Irvine community of Quail Hill.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westpark
200 Tropea Aisle
200 Tropea Aisle, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
814 sqft
Spacious beauty! Upper Level Condo - 1BR & 1BA with a living dining and bonus den space! - This condo unit is located upstairs at the corner with no one below and offers great privacy.
Similar Pages
Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine 3 BedroomsIrvine Accessible ApartmentsIrvine Apartments under $1,400Irvine Apartments under $1,600Irvine Apartments under $1,800
Irvine Apartments under $2,000Irvine Apartments with BalconyIrvine Apartments with GarageIrvine Apartments with GymIrvine Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIrvine Apartments with Move-in SpecialsIrvine Apartments with ParkingIrvine Apartments with Pool