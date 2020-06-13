/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
227 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodbridge
36 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,652
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Irvine Business Complex
55 Units Available
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1454 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rancho San Joaquin
18 Units Available
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1556 sqft
Located near to Interstate 405 and assorted greenways. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ensuite bathrooms and extra storage. Lavish community amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and concierge. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Irvine Business Complex
37 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1638 sqft
Modern living with world-class amenities that include Nest technology, concierge, sauna, yoga studio, and a pool with courtyard and fire pit. Sophisticated interiors with designer details, spacious closets and in-unit laundry,
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Rancho San Joaquin
29 Units Available
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,790
3005 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Irvine Business Complex
217 Units Available
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,391
1438 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Irvine Spectrum
1 Unit Available
57 White Blossom
57 White Blossom, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1840 sqft
NEW Detached Home at Cypress Village, the Marigold Community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and a working/study area. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Laguna Altura
1 Unit Available
57 Domani
57 Domani, Irvine, CA
Nestled in the guard-gated village of Laguna Altura. Boasting the largest floor plan in the community on a premier corner lot located in a private cul-de-sac.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Northwood
1 Unit Available
12 Longstreet
12 Longstreet, Irvine, CA
Welcome to 12 Longstreet situated on a charming cul-de-sac street in the very desirable Northwood in Irvine.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Northwood
1 Unit Available
54 Tea Garden
54 Tea Gdn, Irvine, CA
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4 bath End Unit Condo located in the Beautiful Gated Community of Northwood II. This Home is in a Prime Location Just Across The Park and Pool Area! Mediterranean Style Home with Lots of Windows, High Ceilings and a Large Loft.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Westpark
1 Unit Available
17581 Webster Avenue
17581 Webster Avenue, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1450 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to lease a completely REMODELED home in the Westpark Community. Amazing new kitchen has granite countertops, brand new cabinets, plus new gas stove/oven/microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Orange County Great Park
1 Unit Available
134 Paramount
134 Paramount, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2075 sqft
Prime Location !! In Beacon Park Newer 3 Bed Rooms, 3.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage with lot of upgrades. One Master bedroom Down stairs.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Orchard Hills
1 Unit Available
107 Villa
107 Villa Rdg, Irvine, CA
Brand New and Gorgeous in the Prestigious Gated Lago Community at the Reserve at Orchard Hills! Spacious Detached Property with Four Bedrooms - one conveniently located downstairs.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Northwood Point
1 Unit Available
109 Breakwater
109 Breakwater, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1632 sqft
Newly built house in beautiful community of Eastwood village. TWO Car Garage. Nicely upgraded. THREE Bedrooms all upstairs, 2 1/2 Baths. Granite Kitchen Counter, White Kitchen Cabinetries. GAS Cook Tops. Laundry room inside the property.
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
41 PEMBROKE
41 Pembroke, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1910 sqft
Located in a Gated Community in Oak Creek, Irvine.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Westpark
1 Unit Available
18 Altezza
18 Altezza, Irvine, CA
Beautiful home in West Park Travota track. 4 bedroom and a built-in computer desk upstairs. The whole house is touched up with fresh paint and newer waterproof wood-like floor throughout! Granite kitchen countertop and island.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Northwood
1 Unit Available
9 Trovita
9 Trovita, Irvine, CA
Expanded & remodeled turnkey home in gated community of Canyon Creek, 4 bedroom, 3 bath expanded "super" family room & added master bonus room,Open floor plan ,redesigned curved staircase with iron balusters, bull-nose corners, oak hardwood floor,
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Quail Hill
1 Unit Available
134 Weathervane
134 Weathervane, Irvine, CA
ENJOY PARK LIKE YARD IN THIS GORGEOUS PET FRIENDLY HOME PERFECT FOR THE EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING/DINING/FAM ROOMS, UPGRADED MOCHA CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
113 Schick
113 Schick, Irvine, CA
Available 09/01/20 Brand new Luxury 4 bed 3.5 bath Townhome in Irvine - Property Id: 296984 Modern and thoughtfully furnished Lots of lights and windows The first floor attached with a 2 car garage,and one private room.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orange County Great Park
1 Unit Available
127 Stellar
127 Stellar, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2028 sqft
127 Stellar Available 06/22/20 Upgraded 3 bedroom in the Great Park Neighborhood - Built in 2017, this Cadence Park home within The Great Park Neighborhood in Irvine is a spacious two-story home with a great floorpan.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwood
1 Unit Available
33 Abeto
33 Abeto, Irvine, CA
GORGEOUS HOME in Award-winning Northwood Schools - Property Id: 293980 GORGEOUS HOME in Award-winning Northwood schools. Very nice quiet neighborhood with 2400 sf.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Turtle Rock
1 Unit Available
6 Rocky Knoll
6 Rocky Knoll, Irvine, CA
Prestigious Turtle Rock Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in the prestigious community of Turtle Rock, Irvine. Home is located in a very quiet section of the Vista community and feels like a single family home.
