apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
135 Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA with washer-dryer
45 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,815
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
195 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,057
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,103
1154 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
34 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,085
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
26 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,051
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
30 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,910
1177 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,790
3005 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
11 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,945
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,059
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
23 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,754
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
13 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,942
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
8 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,131
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,502
1243 sqft
Stylish apartment community near San Diego Creek and Jamboree Road. Well-equipped kitchens have dishwashers and built-in microwaves. The pet-friendly complex allows dogs and cats and has a dog park.
7 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
29 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,966
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
8 Units Available
Westpark
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,892
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1050 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
18 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,961
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1556 sqft
Located near to Interstate 405 and assorted greenways. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ensuite bathrooms and extra storage. Lavish community amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and concierge. Pet friendly.
31 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,940
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
25 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1303 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Contact for Availability
Irvine Business Complex
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,075
760 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1345 sqft
Modern living with world-class amenities that include Nest technology, concierge, sauna, yoga studio, and a pool with courtyard and fire pit. Sophisticated interiors with designer details, spacious closets and in-unit laundry,
Contact for Availability
Irvine Business Complex
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
1 Unit Available
Northwood
25 Lucero West
25 Lucero West, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1915 sqft
25 Lucero West Available 08/17/20 Three Bedroom Single Family Home in a Beautiful Neighborhood! - This amazing 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
167 Rockwood Unit #53
167 Rockwood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1325 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fantastic, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse property rental in a Very Bikeable rated Woodbridge neighborhood in Irvine.
1 Unit Available
Westpark
199 Alicante Aisle
199 Alicante Aisle, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
728 sqft
Single story, ground floor 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo in prime Westpark neighborhood. - Quiet one bedroom condo with massive patio in beautifully landscaped Westpark Tiempo community in the heart of Irvine.
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
104 Baritone
104 Baritone, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1777 sqft
This bright, lovely townhome is located in the desired Village of Stonegate. It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a nice backyard.
1 Unit Available
University Park
90 Sequoia Tree Lane
90 Sequoia Tree Lane, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$700
1708 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a non-smoking responsible single person to rent one of the two 2nd floor bedrooms (about 150 or 198 sqf dimension each) in a beautiful SFR in Irvine. One full bath shared by these two bedrooms upstairs.
Contact for Availability
Portola Springs
61 Silverado
61 Silverado, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRIME LOCATION! Original San Carlos condominium from William Lyon Homes, built with the private, shared courtyard. The condo comes fully loaded with stainless steel appliances, a gas fireplace and 5.
1 Unit Available
Woodbury East
345 Bronze
345 Bronze, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2064 sqft
Built in 2009, this former model home is ideally located on an interior corner lot in the beautiful Santa Cruz community of Irvine. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
