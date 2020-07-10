/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
286 Luxury Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA
$
45 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,815
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
195 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,057
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,103
1154 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
$
34 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,085
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
$
30 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,910
1177 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,790
3005 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
13 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,942
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
$
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
29 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,966
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
$
26 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,051
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
18 Units Available
Rancho San Joaquin
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,961
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1556 sqft
Located near to Interstate 405 and assorted greenways. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ensuite bathrooms and extra storage. Lavish community amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and concierge. Pet friendly.
31 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,940
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
$
49 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,900
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
11 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,945
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,059
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
25 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1303 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
$
Contact for Availability
Irvine Business Complex
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,075
760 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1345 sqft
Modern living with world-class amenities that include Nest technology, concierge, sauna, yoga studio, and a pool with courtyard and fire pit. Sophisticated interiors with designer details, spacious closets and in-unit laundry,
$
Contact for Availability
Irvine Business Complex
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
1 Unit Available
Northwood
25 Lucero West
25 Lucero West, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1915 sqft
25 Lucero West Available 08/17/20 Three Bedroom Single Family Home in a Beautiful Neighborhood! - This amazing 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
Orange County Great Park
162 Scale
162 Scale, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2000 sqft
Elegant and Modern Living! Newly Built and Furnished - Elegant living in this furnished home at Adagio in Cadence Park! This two-story home, 2,400 square feet home has three bedrooms, and two full, one-half bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
167 Rockwood Unit #53
167 Rockwood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1325 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fantastic, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse property rental in a Very Bikeable rated Woodbridge neighborhood in Irvine.
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill
203 Tall Oak
203 Tall Oak, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1775 sqft
203 Tall Oak, Irvine Ca - Welcome home to this stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom updated detached home in the desirable Irvine community of Quail Hill.
1 Unit Available
Northwood
33 Abeto
33 Abeto, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2400 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME in Award-winning Northwood Schools - Property Id: 293980 GORGEOUS HOME in Award-winning Northwood schools. Very nice quiet neighborhood with 2400 sf.
1 Unit Available
Woodbury East
31 Jonquil - 1
31 Jonquil, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1900 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
104 Baritone
104 Baritone, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1777 sqft
This bright, lovely townhome is located in the desired Village of Stonegate. It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a nice backyard.
1 Unit Available
Turtle Rock
5 Valley View
5 Valley Vw, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2344 sqft
UNBELIEVABLE VIEWS FROM EVERY WINDOW! Includes Four Bedrooms and two and half Bathrooms on individual floors for the utmost in privacy.
1 Unit Available
Deerfield
3 Snowberry
3 Snowberry, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1460 sqft
This updated 3 bed 2.5 bathroom Townhome with 2 car garage, central heat and air condition and excellent location is available soon.
