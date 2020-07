Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub elevator garage parking cc payments e-payments internet access media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board wine room

Our sun-soaked community offers a wide range of luxury amenities for residents to enjoy. Imagine spending warmer days swimming around the resort-inspired saltwater pool or productive days working on your fitness goals in the 24-hour fitness center. Residents can speak to the on-site leasing team for help with whatever they need, including package delivery and local recommendations. At Fusion, we strive to make the lives of our residents more convenient and comfortable every day. While spacious layouts and luxury amenities welcome you home, the vibrant location of our community beckons you to go out and explore. Situated in the heart of Irvine, some of the city's finest shopping, dining, and entertainment venues are just minutes away. Residents also have easy access to the 405 to get them wherever they need to go in Orange County. Take a closer look at our Irvine apartments and stunning surroundings at Fusion when you schedule a tour today.