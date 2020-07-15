/
Pomona College
33 Apartments For Rent Near Pomona College
53 Units Available
La Mesa
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
23 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
$1,717
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
8 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
11 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,501
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
5 Units Available
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave, Upland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,453
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
879 sqft
Centrally located off the San Bernardino Freeway, Arbor Park is minutes from the airport and the popular ski resort of Mt. Baldy and offers a host of choice dining, entertainment and shopping options just around the corner.
2 Units Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
The Benson
850 N Benson Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,138
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upland apartment with easy access to I-10 and Rte. 210. Pet-friendly community offers onsite swimming pool, gym, Jacuzzi and playground. Recently renovated apartments feature private patio, granite countertops, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
4 Units Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
5 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,453
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
4 Units Available
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come discover a whole new meaning to the word “fun” when you join us at Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments. We are a beautiful senior community surrounded by a 3.8-acre garden-like atmosphere in Montclair, California.
4 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
3 Units Available
Oakmont
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,941
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Place, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.
1 Unit Available
North Claremont
798 Lander Circle
798 Lander Circle, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Spacious, secluded condo near shopping and schools - Property Id: 310288 Beautiful, spacious Stone Creek condo within walking distance to Vons shopping center. Less than two miles to Claremont Colleges. Community pool/jacuzzi.
1 Unit Available
403 Cardinal Lane
403 Cardinal Lane, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1641 sqft
This Beautiful open floor plan home conveniently located in the prestigious community of "Claremont Square". The home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open and spacious kitchen with large island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Village
770 W 1st Street
770 1st Street, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1450 sqft
Excellent location in the Claremont Village Walk community! Enjoy walking to the Packing House, Claremont Village, Metrolink Train Station, Claremont Colleges, stores, restaurants, movie theaters and much more.
1 Unit Available
North Claremont
788 Huron Drive
788 Huron Drive, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2000 sqft
Beautiful, newer courtyard style home in the very desirable Serrano community. Home features a huge kitchen with more cabinet and counter space than anyone could ever use! Cabinets are newer and counter top is granite. Appliances are stainless steel.
1 Unit Available
Village Residential
660 W Bonita Ave 25C
660 W Bonita Ave, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 25C Available 09/01/20 Bonita Terrace MidCentury Modern Garden Apartments - Property Id: 317800 Fabulous Mid-Century Modern Garden Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Claremont California Fully Remodeled with Fantastic Amenities Unbeatable
1 Unit Available
Vista
580 Bucknell Avenue - A
580 Bucknell Ave, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.
1 Unit Available
Vista
580 Bucknell Avenue - H
580 Bucknell Avenue, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.
1 Unit Available
889 Harvest Ave
889 Harvest Avenue, Upland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2439 sqft
NEWER VIEW HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY (no one has ever lived there yet).....It features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms Plus loft. ( Downstairs has 1 bedroom with Full bathroom). 2 car-garage attached. Very open floor plan with living room, dining room.
1 Unit Available
650 Silverwood Ave.
650 Silverwood Avenue, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom Plus Bonus Room - Large lot with 2 car garage and bonus room. This Single story 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom includes new paint, clean and move in condition. Hardwood flooring. Master Bedroom.
1 Unit Available
2410 N. Towne Ave #36
2410 Towne Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1018 sqft
POMONA/CLAREMONT BORDER 2+2 Condo in Great Area Available Now! - Lower level, 2 bed, 2 full baths, huge, over sized 2 car garage, inside laundry room, beautiful, gated community, built in 1987! There is wood laminate flooring throughout, custom
1 Unit Available
725 Bangor Street
725 Bangor Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1612 sqft
This stunningly beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in a Planned Unit Development featuring a wide driveway. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite counter tops, Stainless appliances and plenty of counter and cupboard space.
