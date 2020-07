Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments green community guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Open the door to a better way of living at The Sofi Irvine. Our unparalleled location in Irvine, CA, our lavish collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offer you much more than an apartment community—Sofi offers a lifestyle from the inside, out. Our community is nestled in a park-like setting, offering two sparkling pools, two rejuvenating spas, and select newly upgraded apartment homes. Or, if your idea of relaxation is a good workout, you'll enjoy our newly upgraded on-site fitness center. Stop by today for a Tour!